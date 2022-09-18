Numerous area cross country teams competed over the weekend in a pair of meets, and several local standouts turned in strong performances.
Holly Pond’s Caroline Lamoureux won the varsity girls open division race at The Southern Showcase in Huntsville, while the Green and White varsity boys finished third in the small-school open division.
St. Bernard’s varsity boys and Cullman’s varsity boys, meanwhile, also secured third in their respective divisions at the Fairview Invitational.
See below for top finishes and performers from the weekend.
The Southern Showcase
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs
Ethan Edgeworth — eighth (championship division)
Jayden Allred — 14th (blue division)
Holly Pond (third)
Travis Barnett — second
Joshua Putman — sixth
Matthew Putman — 10th
Kohl Horton — 27th
Emery Barnett — 42nd
Varsity Girls
Holly Pond
Caroline Lamoureux — first (21:46.55)
Violet Adams — 22nd
Phoebe Jones — 42nd
Fairview Invitational
Varsity Boys
Cullman (third)
William Nichols (fourth)
Andrue Barnett (sixth)
Lane Hopper (14th)
Brayden White (27th)
Graham Waldrop (32nd)
Fairview (fifth)
Alex England (8th)
Parker Guiterrez (13th)
Carlos Medina (20th)
Jacob Hankins (31st)
Devon McGee (65th)
St. Bernard (third)
Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (fourth)
Cole Bissot (eighth)
Cash Daly (12th)
Parker Guthery (38th)
Sean Daly (48th)
Vinemont
Brady Johnson (ninth)
West Point (eighth)
Rene-Moreno Tovar (third)
Hayden Jones (26th)
Thomas Ferster (39th)
Caden Rusk (77th)
Jakob Salter (85th)
Varsity Girls
Cullman
Bella Caretti (15th)
Fairview
Carrington Chambers (13th)
Good Hope
Rudi Derrick (15th)