Numerous area cross country teams competed over the weekend in a pair of meets, and several local standouts turned in strong performances.

Holly Pond’s Caroline Lamoureux won the varsity girls open division race at The Southern Showcase in Huntsville, while the Green and White varsity boys finished third in the small-school open division.

St. Bernard’s varsity boys and Cullman’s varsity boys, meanwhile, also secured third in their respective divisions at the Fairview Invitational.

See below for top finishes and performers from the weekend.

The Southern Showcase

Varsity Boys

Cold Springs

Ethan Edgeworth — eighth (championship division)

Jayden Allred — 14th (blue division)

Holly Pond (third)

Travis Barnett — second

Joshua Putman — sixth

Matthew Putman — 10th

Kohl Horton — 27th

Emery Barnett — 42nd

Varsity Girls

Holly Pond

Caroline Lamoureux — first (21:46.55)

Violet Adams — 22nd

Phoebe Jones — 42nd

Fairview Invitational

Varsity Boys

Cullman (third)

William Nichols (fourth)

Andrue Barnett (sixth)

Lane Hopper (14th)

Brayden White (27th)

Graham Waldrop (32nd)

Fairview (fifth)

Alex England (8th)

Parker Guiterrez (13th)

Carlos Medina (20th)

Jacob Hankins (31st)

Devon McGee (65th)

St. Bernard (third)

Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (fourth)

Cole Bissot (eighth)

Cash Daly (12th)

Parker Guthery (38th)

Sean Daly (48th)

Vinemont

Brady Johnson (ninth)

West Point (eighth)

Rene-Moreno Tovar (third)

Hayden Jones (26th)

Thomas Ferster (39th)

Caden Rusk (77th)

Jakob Salter (85th)

Varsity Girls

Cullman

Bella Caretti (15th)

Fairview

Carrington Chambers (13th)

Good Hope

Rudi Derrick (15th)

