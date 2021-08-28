Holly Pond’s Christopher Putman picked up his first victory of the season on Saturday.
The senior speedster turned in a time of 17:40.31 at the Black & Gold Classic in Scottsboro, easily claiming the small-school (Class 1A-4A) title while also helping the Broncos (81) finish third as a team behind Pisgah (74) and Priceville (78).
Travis Barnett (eighth), Joshua Putman (ninth), Matthew Putman (19th) and Kohl Horton (54th) provided the other counting times for the Green and White.
Holly Pond’s Violet Adams recorded a top-25 finish in the varsity girls race, placing 24th.
Cold Springs’ Ethan Edgeworth, meanwhile, secured a third-place showing competing in the large-school (Class 5A-7A) division. Reagan Parris also turned in a strong performance for the Eagles, finishing eighth in the varsity girls (Class 5A-7A) race.
Jayden Allred ended up in the top 25 as well, earning a 23rd-place finish.
Cullman’s varsity boys came in fifth place.
Troy Adkison (12th), William Nichols (18th), Nicholas Wood (25th), Andrue Barnett (30th) and Charlie Worley (60th) were the Bearcats’ top finishers.
Brooks Invitational
St. Bernard competed at Saturday’s Brooks Invitational.
Madi Kerber (varsity girls) finished sixth in the Class 1A-4A race, while Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (varsity boys) placed seventh.
