Holly Pond’s Caroline Lamoureux took care of business at Saturday’s Pisgah Invitational, winning the small-school (Class 1A-3A) varsity girls race at the ToknowHim Trails with a time of 22:35.27.
The junior speedster finished more than 30 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor — Sand Rock’s Katelin Stiefel — while teammate Blakely Baggett snagged third. Kalli Ham was 35th.
Holly Pond’s boys also recorded a third-place performance, finishing behind Sand Rock and Pisgah.
Matthew Putman (fifth), Joshua Putman (sixth), Emery Barnett (18th), Kohl Horton (21st) and Carter Brewis (42nd) delivered the counting times for the Broncos.
PEPSI XC CHALLENGE
Cold Springs swept the small-school (Class 1A-4A) team titles at Saturday’s Pepsi XC Challenge.
Ethan Edgeworth picked up another individual victory, speeding to a 16:03.75 at the 12th annual meet in Moulton.
Jayden Allred (third), Justin Caffee (eighth), Sage Nelson (12th) and Josiah Walker (34th) also contributed counting times for the Eagles, who ran away from the field.
Paizley Whitlow, meanwhile, led the varsity girls with a second-place finish.
Reagan Parris (third), Macie Huffstutler (11th), Allison White (28th) and Leslie Jones (33rd) helped Cold Springs (48) hold off Deshler (53) for the top spot.
Vinemont’s Brady Johnson (ninth), West Point’s Rene Moreno-Tovar (13th) and Fairview’s Alex England (20th) took home top-20 finishes in their respective divisions.