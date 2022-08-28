Cullman’s varsity boys took home a comfortable team victory, while Mabry Free’s individual win helped the Lady Bearcats finish second at Saturday’s St. Clair County Classic.
The Black and Gold boys (30 points) easily placed ahead of runner-up Ashville (59) following solid efforts from William Nichols (second), Andrue Barnett (fifth), Lane Hopper (seventh), Jacob Taylor (11th) and Graham Waldrop (17th).
Bella Caretti (sixth) and Addison Vogelaar (seventh) joined Free in the top 10, while Audrey Floyd (17th) and Giselle Gibbs (22nd) also contributed counting times.
Alexandria (45 points) edged out Cullman (50) for the top spot.
Scottsboro Invitational
Ethan Edgeworth hit the ground running on Saturday.
The Cold Springs junior clocked a personal-best time of 15:14.06 at the Scottsboro Invitational to secure an individual victory in the large-school (Class 5A-7A) division.
Teammate Jayden Allred finished 15th.
Holly Pond’s varsity boys, meanwhile, placed fifth in the small-school (1A-4A) competition.
The Broncos were paced by Joshua Putman (seventh), Matthew Putman (eighth), Kohl Horton (23rd), Wyatt Benefield (47th) and Carter Brewis (64th).
Cold Springs’ Josiah Walker finished ninth overall in the small-school race.
In other action, Reagan Parris spearheaded a second-place performance for the Lady Eagles with a runner-up showing in the small-school division. Paizley Whitlow (sixth), Macie Huffstutler (21st), Leslie Jones (26th) and Allison White (36th) also pitched in counting times.
Cold Springs (73 points) finished behind Whitesburg Christian (35).
Holly Pond’s Caroline Lamoureux (fourth) and Blakely Baggett (eighth) recorded top-10 finishes as individuals in the small-school division.
Tennessee River Classic
St. Bernard’s varsity boys finished third at Saturday’s Tennessee River Classic in Florence.
Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (seventh), Cole Bissot (12th), Cash Daly (13th), Parker Guthery (42nd) and Sean Daly (55th) provided the counting times for the Saints, who placed behind Priceville (75) and Hatton (80) with 104 points in the small-school (Class 1A-4A) competition.
West Point’s Rene Moreno-Tovar, meanwhile, finished eighth individually in the 5A-7A race.