Ethan Edgeworth’s first cross country race as a senior will go down as one to remember.

The Cold Springs speedster and Tennessee commit dominated the large-school division at Saturday’s Scottsboro Invitational, producing a blazing performance of 14:45.24 to set a new meet and venue record. His time is also tops in Alabama this year and the third-fastest in state history, according to MileSplit.

Teammate Jayden Allred collected a third-place finish with a 15:49.41. Sage Nelson (20th), Drew Dykes (25th) and Blake Belcher (43rd) also pitched in to help the Eagles place third as a team.

Reagan Parris, meanwhile, delivered a fifth-place effort for Cold Springs in the girls race with a 19:41.31.

PEPSI XC CHALLENGE

Cullman’s Andrue Barnett won the large-school race at Saturday’s Pepsi XC Challenge with a time of 16:19.45.

West Point’s Rene Moreno-Tovar (16:35.13) finished runner-up — as did Holly Pond’s Travis Barnett (17:00.22) in the small-school division. Vinemont’s Brady Johnson (17:12.84) was fifth.

Holly Pond’s girls, meanwhile, finished just one point out of first place (Deshler) as a team.

Caroline Lamoureux (fifth) and Mila Edmondson (eighth) paved the way with Top 10 showings. Kynleigh Wood (27th), Violet Adams (33rd) and Jayden Persall (65th) also contributed.

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you