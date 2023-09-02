Ethan Edgeworth’s first cross country race as a senior will go down as one to remember.
The Cold Springs speedster and Tennessee commit dominated the large-school division at Saturday’s Scottsboro Invitational, producing a blazing performance of 14:45.24 to set a new meet and venue record. His time is also tops in Alabama this year and the third-fastest in state history, according to MileSplit.
Teammate Jayden Allred collected a third-place finish with a 15:49.41. Sage Nelson (20th), Drew Dykes (25th) and Blake Belcher (43rd) also pitched in to help the Eagles place third as a team.
Reagan Parris, meanwhile, delivered a fifth-place effort for Cold Springs in the girls race with a 19:41.31.
PEPSI XC CHALLENGE
Cullman’s Andrue Barnett won the large-school race at Saturday’s Pepsi XC Challenge with a time of 16:19.45.
West Point’s Rene Moreno-Tovar (16:35.13) finished runner-up — as did Holly Pond’s Travis Barnett (17:00.22) in the small-school division. Vinemont’s Brady Johnson (17:12.84) was fifth.
Holly Pond’s girls, meanwhile, finished just one point out of first place (Deshler) as a team.
Caroline Lamoureux (fifth) and Mila Edmondson (eighth) paved the way with Top 10 showings. Kynleigh Wood (27th), Violet Adams (33rd) and Jayden Persall (65th) also contributed.