West Point bested the field during the Saturday's Tournament of Champions at Danville.
The Class 5A, No. 8 Lady Warriors improved to 33-12 this season following a 6-0 showing, which included pool play wins over Winston County (25-8, 25-17), Loretto (25-9, 24-26, 19-17) and West Morgan (23-25, 26-24, 15-8) followed by tournament wins over Geraldine (25-21, 25-15), Carbon Hill (25-23, 25-18) and Huntsville (25-14, 29-27).
Lexi Shadix (92 kills, 20 digs, 17 blocks and two aces) and Braelee Quinn (51 kills, 31 digs and three aces) delivered strong performances for West Point.
Ryleigh Jones, Kyla Kilpatrick, Kayla Kilpatrick, Kylee Quinn and Sydney Sellers also contributed.
