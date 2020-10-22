West Point and Fairview took their county rivalry to the big stage on Thursday.
In the end, the Warriors came out on top.
West Point defeated Fairview (25-20, 25-17, 25-16) in the championship match of the North Super Regional Tournament in Huntsville, garnering the North's No. 1 seed at next week's state tournament, which is scheduled for Oct. 27-28 at the Birmingham CrossPlex and Bill Harris Arena.
The Warriors will duke it out against Elberta, the South's No. 4 seed, next Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
The Aggies will play No. 2 Providence Christian, the South's No. 3 seed — same date and time.
"I am so excited for these girls," West Point coach Regina Jones said. "They have worked so hard to make it to the next level. They picked their play up and played great to make it through the tournament only losing one game in three matches. These girls have made history at West Point this year with their number of wins and by making it to the state tournament. We want to continue this run next week and keep this great season going."
Both teams delivered fine showings at the Von Braun Center prior to battling each other.
The No. 8 Warriors defeated No. 5 Madison Academy (25-17, 25-17, 18-25, 25-12) to earn their first-ever state tournament berth, while the No. 9 Aggies made it three straight trips to Birmingham with a thrilling five-set win (21-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-12, 15-10) versus Lawrence County.
West Point then moved past No. 3 Alexandria (32-30, 25-16, 25-17) in the semifinals to grab its ticket to the title match, while Fairview took down No. 6 East Limestone (24-26, 25-18, 14-25, 28-26, 17-15) shortly afterward to join its county rival in the championship.
The teams had split six matches this season before the Warriors' win in Huntsville.
Going beyond that, the teams had also won the same number of sets (eight) off each other.
West Point took home the county title, while the Aggies earned the Area 14 Tournament title.
That's about as even as it gets, folks.
On Thursday, though, the Warriors (48-15) were just a little bit better.
"We really expected to meet Fairview in the finals, because we both have great teams," Jones said. "To win the one on the biggest stage so far this year was so satisfying."
Class 3A
No. 8 Fyffe defeated Vinemont (25-11, 25-19, 25-13) on Thursday.
The Eagles finished the season with a 29-19 record.
Stats were unavailable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.