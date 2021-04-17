Lexi Shadix will continue her exceptional athletic career just down the road from where it started.
The West Point senior signed a volleyball scholarship with Wallace State on Sunday — she was surrounded by family, friends, coaches, teammates and administrators in the high school gymnasium — and will join coach Randy Daniel and the Lady Lions beginning in the fall.
Shadix was a force for the Lady Warriors throughout her varsity tenure and helped lead the program to a runner-up finish in the Class 5A state tournament her senior season.
She finished with a school record in kills (2,179) and blocks (487). Shadix also totaled 775 digs, 160 aces and 71 assists.
Player Speak: “I’m excited about continuing my education and getting to play for such a great program at Wallace State. I’m also very excited about getting to play with my friends from other schools that have always been the opponents. This is going to be such a fun experience, and I can’t wait.” — West Point’s Lexi Shadix
Coach Speak: “I am excited to see Lexi continue her career at Wallace State. She has made a huge impact on our program the last four years, and I think she will help Wallace State continue its winning tradition. She is our first player to sign a scholarship, so it is very exciting for us. She has helped lay a foundation of winning at West Point that we want to continue with our returning and future players.” — West Point coach Regina Jones
