West Point triumphed over Fairview in a battle of ranked teams on Thursday.
The Class 5A, No. 8 Warriors defeated the No. 5 Aggies (25-16, 25-10, 25-21) in an Area 14 match at home to improve to 27-12 this season.
Lexi Shadix paced West Point with 17 kills, five blocks and two digs.
Other contributors for the Warriors were Ryleigh Jones (four kills, ace), Kayla Kilpatrick (dig), Braelee Quinn (seven aces, seven kills), Kyla Kilpatrick (32 assists, ace), Kylee Quinn (three kills) and Sydney Sellers (kill).
In other action, Fairview (26-4) defeated No. 10 Lawrence County in two sets, while Lawrence County upended West Point in three sets.
