West Point Volleyball

West Point's volleyball team.

 Special to The Times

West Point’s volleyball team delivered a strong performance on Saturday, securing the gold bracket title at the Labor Day Classic in Foley.

The Lady Warriors finished 5-0 on the day, defeating Cottage Hill, T.R. Miller, Baldwin County, Grace Christian Academy (25-20, 25-13) and LAMP (25-16, 22-25, 15-11) en route to the crown.

Lexi Shadix was named tournament MVP and was joined on the All-Tournament Team by teammates Braelee Quinn and Ryleigh Jones.

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you