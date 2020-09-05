West Point’s volleyball team delivered a strong performance on Saturday, securing the gold bracket title at the Labor Day Classic in Foley.
The Lady Warriors finished 5-0 on the day, defeating Cottage Hill, T.R. Miller, Baldwin County, Grace Christian Academy (25-20, 25-13) and LAMP (25-16, 22-25, 15-11) en route to the crown.
Lexi Shadix was named tournament MVP and was joined on the All-Tournament Team by teammates Braelee Quinn and Ryleigh Jones.
