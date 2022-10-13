Holly Pond and Good Hope both took care of business on Thursday night, winning their respective area tournament titles and advancing to next week’s North Super Regional Tournament.
See below for complete capsules from Thursday’s area tournaments.
Class 2A, Area 12
Holly Pond took down Cleveland (25-10, 20-25, 25-9, 25-10) in the semifinals before defeating Cold Springs (25-18, 25-19, 25-22) in the championship match.
Stats were unavailable, but Emma Earl, Kamryn Tankersley and Maycie Black earned All-Tournament Team honors for the Green and White.
The Broncos advance to the North Super Regional Tournament, where they’ll open play next Thursday at 11:30 a.m. against Ider.
The Eagles, meanwhile, also advanced after beating Southeastern in the semifinals and will play Fyffe next Thursday at 12:45 p.m.
Mary Warden, Anna Stricklin and Ciara Calvert made the All-Tournament Team for Cold Springs.
Class 4A, Area 12
Good Hope knocked off Oneonta (25-20, 25-14, 25-17) in Thursday’s championship match.
Stats were unavailable, but Emma Bailey (MVP), Maddie McKenney, Bailey Keef, Addie Stripling and Ivey Maddox earned All-Tournament Team honors for the No. 9 Red and White.
The Raiders (36-13) advance to the North Super Regional Tournament, where they’ll open play next Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. against No. 4 New Hope.
Hanceville, meanwhile, saw its season come to a close following its semifinal loss to Oneonta.
Charity Barnes and Kayley Kahler were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Class 6A, Area 14
Cullman’s season ended Thursday following a semifinal loss (16-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22) to Decatur.
Stats were unavailable.