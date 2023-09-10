Fairview’s volleyball team showed out over the weekend. So, too, did Good Hope’s.
The Class 5A Aggies capped a productive 7-1 week with a strong performance at Saturday’s Sylvania Bash, while the 4A No. 3 Raiders put the finishing touches on a perfect 9-0 week with a superb showing at the Elkmont Fall Blast Invitational.
Fairview knocked off Fyffe (2-0), North Jackson (2-0), Sylvania (2-1) and Fyffe (2-0) before taking down Scottsboro (2-1) in the championship match to improve to 14-3 on the season.
Kabri Redding (54 kills, six digs and four blocks), Laci Segrest (39 digs, 26 kills and 11 aces), Ava Calvarese (28 digs, 14 kills and nine blocks), Abby McDonald (27 digs and two aces), Somer Harris (13 digs and two blocks), Reagan Dunkin (eight digs), Karlie English (seven blocks and six kills), Jacie Blackwood (four digs, three aces and two blocks) and Sadie Smith (four kills) provided the top contributions.
Earlier last week, the Aggies picked up wins over Scottsboro (3-1) and Boaz (2-1). Their only loss came to 5A No. 2 Arab (3-0).
Good Hope, meanwhile, lived up to its lofty ranking.
The Raiders downed Colbert Heights (25-8, 25-12), Athens Bible (25-22, 25-16), West Limestone (25-18, 25-20), Elkmont (18-25, 25-8, 15-8) and Ardmore (25-22, 25-19) to take home the hardware and push their record to 20-3.
Ivey Maddox (55 kills, 44 digs and 13 aces), Charly Johnson (24 kills, seven digs and seven aces), Makenzie Cruce (35 digs and five aces), Campbell Koch (107 assists, 23 digs and three aces), Jolee McHan (21 kills) and Molly Benefield (19 kills) were the top contributors.
Good Hope also picked up wins over Vinemont (2-1), 3A No. 9 Danville (2-0), 2A No. 5 Lindsay Lane (2-0) and Decatur Heritage (2-0) this past week.
Check out local scores and stats from the past week (Monday, Sept. 4 through Saturday, Sept. 9) below.
Editor’s Note: Only scores/stats provided by area volleyball coaches or available on DragonFly are listed.
Team: Addison
Wins: Curry (3-0), Meek (3-0), Cold Springs (2-0), Winston County (2-0), Lincoln (2-0)
Losses: Madison County (2-0), Boaz (2-0)
Top Performers: Hadley Butler (119 assists, 36 digs, 16 kills, 11 aces and five blocks), Dacey Baker (44 kills, 36 digs and 10 aces) and Bailee Ory (53 digs and five aces)
Team: Cold Springs
Wins: St. Bernard (2-1)
Losses: Falkville (2-0), Meek (2-0), Addison (2-0)
Top Performers: N/A
Team: Cullman
Wins: Decatur (3-0), Hayden (2-0)
Losses: Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (2-1), Northridge (2-0)
Top Performers: N/A
Team: Cullman Christian
Wins: J.B. Pennington (3-0), Brindlee Mountain (2-1)
Losses: St. Bernard (3-0), Gaylesville (2-0), Douglas (2-0), Dora (2-1)
Top Performers: N/A
Team: Hanceville
Wins: Asbury (2-0), Brindlee Mountain (2-0), Cleveland (2-0)
Losses: St. Bernard (2-0)
Top Performers: N/A
Team: Holly Pond
Wins: Bell County (2-0), Northeast (2-0)
Losses: Alexandria (2-0), West Point (2-0), Sumertown (2-0), Armuchee (2-1), Stone Memorial (2-0)
Top Performers: N/A
Team: St. Bernard
Wins: Cullman Christian (3-0), Hanceville (2-0), Asbury (2-0), Cleveland (2-0)
Losses: Cold Springs (2-1), Brindlee Mountain (2-1), Douglas (2-0)
Top Performers: N/A
Team: Vinemont
Wins: East Lawrence (3-2)
Losses: Good Hope (2-1), Danville (2-0)
Top Performers: N/A
Team: West Point
Wins: Holly Pond (2-0), Winston County (2-0), Lincoln (2-0), Hatton (2-0), Gardendale (2-1), Mortimer Jordan (2-0)
Losses: Alexandria (2-0), Madison County (2-0), Boaz (2-0)
Top Performers: Patton Fell (151 assists, nine digs, five blocks, three kills and three aces), Charli Aris (66 digs, three assists and three aces), Laklin Shadix (57 kills, 20 blocks, five digs and two aces), Liberty Shadix (42 kills, 18 blocks, eight digs and five aces), Caitlee Simmons (35 kills, four aces, three blocks and three digs)