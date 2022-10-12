Addison knocked off Meek on Wednesday to win the Class 1A, Area 13 Tournament.
The top-ranked Bulldogs took down St. Bernard (25-6, 25-9, 25-8) in the semifinals before crushing No. 6 Meek (25-4, 25-3, 25-7) in the championship match.
Gracie Manley (67 assists, 10 digs, six aces and five kills), Dacey Baker (27 kills), Katie Barrett (12 kills, 11 aces, five digs and two blocks), Abby Waldrep (18 kills and two blocks), Bailee Ory (15 digs and nine aces), Hadley Butler (13 digs, six kills, two aces and one block), and Molly Gilbreath (11 digs and four aces) provided the top contributions for Addison. Manley was named tournament MVP.
The Bulldogs (39-10) advance to the North Super Regional Tournament, where they'll open play next Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. against Ragland.
Check out other updates below. Area tournaments continue on Thursday.
Class 3A, Area 12
Vinemont extended its season Wednesday following a semifinal victory against J.B. Pennington before falling to No. 3 Danville in the championship match.
Stats were unavailable.
The Eagles advance to the North Super Regional Tournament, where they'll open play next Thursday at 10:15 a.m. against No. 10 Lauderdale County.
Class 5A, Area 14
Fairview's season ended Wednesday following a semifinal loss to No. 7 Guntersville.
Stats were unavailable.
Class 5A, Area 15
West Point's season ended Wednesday following a semifinal loss to No. 8 Brewer.
Stats were unavailable.