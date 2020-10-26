West Point

The Alabama High School Volleyball Coaches Association on Monday announced its All-State teams, and several local standouts were recognized.

Addison’s Gracie Manley (Class 1A/2A), West Point’s Lexi Shadix (Class 5A) and Cullman’s Kaina Thomas (Class 6A) were all first-team selections.

Shadix was also a first-team pick last year.

Sunny Snoddy (Addison), Addisyn Smothers (Addison) and Gracie Barksdale (Cullman) garnered second-team accolades.

