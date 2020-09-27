Vinemont

Vinemont's volleyball team is pictured.

 Special to The Times

The Lady Eagles went 4-0 on Saturday to win the title at their own Vinemont Invitational.

Vinemont defeated Falkville, Cold Springs, Colbert Heights and Cornerstone en route to claiming the hardware.

