The Lady Eagles went 4-0 on Saturday to win the title at their own Vinemont Invitational.
Vinemont defeated Falkville, Cold Springs, Colbert Heights and Cornerstone en route to claiming the hardware.
Moss Service Funeral Home is saddened by the death of Ethelene N. Henslee, age 83, of Cullman. Arrangements will be announced later. To leave condolences for the family visit mossservicefh.com. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
Funeral Service for Ithema A. Martin, age 87, of Cullman, will be on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Martin passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 30, 1933 in Cu…
Mr. Billy Ray Maddox, 59, of Cullman passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Maddox was born February 25, 1961 to Billy Ray and Billie Ballard Maddox. Private family services for Mr. Maddox will be held at a later date. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the fa…
William L. Pilgrim of Cullman passed away on September 21 at the age of 72. He was born October 24, 1947 to Claude William and Grace Lollar Pilgrim. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Peggy Joann Elmer and Tempie Sue Pilgrim. He worked in plumbing supply sales for 45 years and…
Roger Maze, 74, of Cullman, passed away on September 20, 2020. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., September 23, 2020, Holly Pond Funeral Home, with burial following in Brooklyn Cemetery. Visitation from 12 p.m. until service.
