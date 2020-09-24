Good Hope outlasted Class 4A, No. 2 Curry in a five-set thriller on Thursday.
The Raiders took out the Yellow Jackets 25-21, 22-25, 18-25, 25-17 and 15-13 in the Area 11 matchup.
Good Hope’s top contributors were Abi Orton (21 kills, 10 digs), Ivey Maddox (14 kills, six digs), Bailey Keef (12 blocks, eight digs, six kills), Destiny Jones (seven digs), Ruby Lucas (12 blocks), Morgan Hammock (29 assists) and Kyndall Seal (14 assists).
The win was also coach Natasha Holcombe’s 100th atop the program.
The Raiders are now 20-9 this season.
