Welcome to the club, Abi Orton.
On Wednesday, the Good Hope senior became the latest local standout to join Wallace State’s volleyball program, signing a scholarship with the Lady Lions in the presence of family, friends, teammates, coaches and administrators at the high school.
In three seasons with the Lady Raiders, Orton accumulated 813 kills, 366 digs, 144 aces and 81 assists.
She will be joined at Wallace State by Daisy Manasco (Fairview), Ashlen Heatherly (Cullman), Kada Milne (Cullman), Lexi Shadix (West Point) and Sunny Snoddy (Addison).
Player Speak: “I’m beyond blessed and so excited for this opportunity to play for such an amazing college team coached by one of the best coaches (Randy Daniel). I’m sad I’ll have to leave my teammates, but that means new teammates and friendships to be made. I want to thank my parents, previous coaches and club coaches, and coach (Natasha) Holder and Dr. (John) Hood for giving me the opportunity to play here the past three years. It’s amazing to know I have my local friends and competitors going to Wallace, too. That brings even more talent and skill there.” — Good Hope’s Abi Orton
Coach Speak: “I am extremely proud of Abi and excited to see her continue her volleyball career with Wallace State. Playing at the next level was a goal she had set for herself since she came into our program in the 10th grade. Her love for the sport, determination, and grit allowed her to reach this amazing goal. Abi has reached a goal that Good Hope athletes strive for and will continue to strive for in future seasons. I know Abi will continue to make an impact on Wallace State’s team just as she has for ours.” — Good Hope’s Natasha Holder
