Good Hope

Good Hope's volleyball team is pictured.

 Special to The Times

Good Hope's volleyball team delivered a perfect performance on Saturday.

The Raiders went 5-0 at the Elkmont Tournament — they bested Lee, Elkmont, Tanner, Lauderdale County and New Hope (championship) for the title — to improve to 13-6 this season.

Abi Orton (35 kills), Ivey Maddox (23 kills), Bailey Keef (18 kills), Kyndall Seal (50 assists) and Morgan Hammock (41 assists) were the top contributors for coach Natasha Holcombe's squad.

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

