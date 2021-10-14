Good Hope took down Curry on Thursday to secure the Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament title.
The Raiders earned a bye into championship match, where they defeated the Yellow Jackets (25-17, 25-21, 26-28, 25-13) to improve to 27-11 this season.
Ivey Maddox, Maddie McKenney, Bailey Keef and Kyndall Seal were named to the All-Area Team.
Maddox also notched tournament MVP honors, while Seal reached 1,500 career assists.
Good Hope advances to next week’s North Regional Tournament in Huntsville.
The Raiders will face off against the Area 16 runner-up on Thursday at 10:15 a.m.
Curry, meanwhile, knocked off Hanceville in the semifinals (3-0) to end the season for the Bulldogs.
Hanceville’s Jolee McHan and Kayley Kahler were named to the All-Area Team.
See more area tournament recaps below.
Class 3A, Area 13 Tournament
Holly Pond’s season ended following a five-set, semifinal loss to Brindlee Mountain on Thursday.
The Broncos finished their campaign at 24-14.
Stats were unavailable.
Class 3A, Area 15 Tournament
Vinemont’s season ended following a five-set, semifinal loss to Colbert Heights on Thursday.
The Eagles finished their campaign at 15-23.
Stats were unavailable.
Class 6A, Area 14 Tournament
Cullman eliminated Muscle Shoals (25-13, 25-19, 25-20) in the semifinals before falling to No. 9 Hartselle (25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17) in the championship match on Thursday.
Stats were unavailable.
The Bearcats advance to the North Regional Tournament in Huntsville.
Cullman will face Area 10 champion Jasper on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
