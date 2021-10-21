Good Hope is headed to Birmingham.
The Raiders (29-11) punched their state ticket for the first time since 2009 following victories over Central Florence (25-14, 24-26, 25-22, 25-13) and No. 8 Brooks (25-22, 26-24, 25-20) at Thursday’s Class 4A North Super Regional Tournament in Huntsville.
Good Hope will play for seeding on Friday, beginning with a 10 a.m. matchup against No. 6 New Hope.
“This team keeps amazing me each time they hit the floor,” Good Hope coach Natasha Holder said. “We played two very good teams that challenged us to battle back from a deficit at least once a set. This is the first time Good Hope has made it to the state tournament in 12 years, so this is something special — and we’re going to soak it all in. I’m so excited for our two seniors and the rest of the team to be making memories they will have for the rest of their lives."
Addison, meanwhile, took down No. 5 Hatton (19-25, 25-13, 25-14, 25-18) in the Class 2A championship match to notch its ninth regional title in the past 10 years.
The No. 2 Bulldogs (45-6) survived an earlier scare against No. 3 Sand Rock (21-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-15, 15-13) in the semifinals to advance and ultimately garner the top seed in the North ahead of next week’s state tournament.
Coach Kaydi Woodard’s squad will play Washington County on Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Addison is seeking its eighth state title in the past nine seasons and 13th in program history.
