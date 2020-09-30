Fairview defeated West Point on Tuesday night to win the Cullman County JV Volleyball Tournament.
The Lady Aggies defeated the Lady Warriors in three sets (14-25, 25-8, 15-7) to improve to 30-6 this season.
Members of the squad include Isabell Coffman, Chloe Cox, Somer Harris, Abby McDonald, Jacky Perez, Jacie Blackwood, Ava Calvarese, Laci Segrest, Sadie Smith, Jayla Gorham, Georgia Gorham and Regan Dunkin. Lyden Morris is the team manager.
Jayla Gorham, Smith, Calvarese and Segrest were named to the All-County Team.
They were joined by Maddie McKenney, Emma Bailey and Addie Stripling (Good Hope); Kristine Shadix, Brooklyn Wells and Acacia Sweatmon (West Point); Maycie Black and Lauryn Hoffman (Holly Pond); Anna Rollo (Cold Springs); Berkley Gable (Vinemont); and Lexi Butts (Hanceville).
