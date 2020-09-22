Fairview’s volleyball team turned in a 3-0 showing on Monday night, defeating Lauderdale County, Cullman and Hayden to improve to 25-3 this season.
The Lady Aggies beat Lauderdale County (25-13, 25-23), Cullman (25-22, 22-25, 16-14) and Hayden (29-27, 25-23).
Fairview’s top contributors included Maddie Yeager (24 digs, kill); Devan Fulmer (two kills, ace, assist); Kyleigh Aleman (nine digs); Micah Means (49 assists, six blocks, three kills); Daisy Manasco (30 kills, 20 digs, ace, block); Jacy Gorham (14 kills, eight blocks, five aces); Emma Garcia (six kills, ace, block); Cassidy Hutchison (four kills, block); and Kabri Redding (nine kills, block).
Cullman, meanwhile, defeated Hayden and Lauderdale County.
