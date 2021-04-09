With a smile on her face, Daisy Manasco signed her name on the dotted line.
The Fairview senior inked a volleyball scholarship with Wallace State on Friday — she was surrounded by family, friends, coaches, teammates and administrators in the high school library — and will join coach Randy Daniel’s program in the fall.
Manasco contributed greatly at the varsity level for four seasons.
She helped guide the Lady Aggies to three straight state tournament berths (2018-20) and leaves as the program’s all-time leader in kills with 1,871. She also collected 1,220 digs, 184 blocks and 173 aces during her tremendous tenure.
Athlete Speak: “I’m very thankful for my coaches, my family and my teammates. They are always pushing me. I’m very excited to go to Wallace and hopefully carry on the tradition of all the conference titles and make new memories. I’ll miss my teammates here the most. And what I’ll take from this is never take any moment for granted, because it goes by really fast.” — Fairview’s Daisy Manasco
Coach Speak: “I’m excited for her. She’s going to be great. She’s been an outstanding part of our program, and we’re going to miss her. Fairview is going to miss her, and the volleyball program is going to miss her. But we’re excited for her. We’ve had a lot of success the past four years, and she’s been a big part of that.” — Fairview’s Tracy Means
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.