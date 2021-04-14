Ashlen Heatherly and Kada Milne are going to be teammates for a while longer.
The Cullman standouts signed volleyball scholarships with Wallace State on Wednesday — the senior duo was surrounded inside the high school library by family, friends, teammates, coaches and administrators — and are set to begin their collegiate careers with the Lady Lions and coach Randy Daniel upon graduating.
Both Heatherly and Milne contributed at the varsity level for four seasons.
Heatherly finished with 1,724 digs, 153 assists, 88 aces and 24 kills, while Milne registered 467 kills, 242 digs, 146 blocks, 44 aces and 44 assists.
Last week, Cullman’s Callie Crider signed a volleyball scholarship with Lurleen B. Wallace.
She finished her high school career with 1,721 kills, 322 blocks, 257 aces and 156 digs.
Player Speak: “This is a great day, because I’ve always known I’ve wanted to be a college athlete. Sports has been a big part of my life. Knowing that I get to go be a college athlete and stay in shape and have a team that I love and that loves me is very exciting. I can’t wait.” — Cullman’s Ashlen Heatherly
“I’m really excited, of course. We’re going into a dynasty, a team of winners. They’ve built the program up, and they’re on top. It’s going to be fun going in there, working to get our spots, having new experiences and, hopefully, getting a ring.” — Cullman’s Kada Milne
Coach Speak: "Kada and Ashlen both have played since their freshman years. They’ve been with me through my entire career. Kada has really overcome a lot. Her junior year, she was out the majority of the season after having a car wreck and a severe concussion. And we had to move her around a lot. Her fighting through all that was impressive. She really established herself as a leader on the front row, and she loves the game of volleyball. Ashlen came in and didn’t initially start. But she worked her butt off her freshman year and became my starting libero. She’s been in that jersey ever since and has set the tone for what I want my liberos to be in the future. She works hard on and off the court.” — Cullman coach Meagan Cagle
