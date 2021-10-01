This year’s Cullman County Volleyball Tournament is right around the corner.
The annual showdown begins Monday at Fairview, where seven teams will compete for the title and bragging rights at the two-day, double-elimination event.
Good Hope is the No. 1 seed, followed by West Point (No. 2), Fairview (No. 3), Holly Pond (No. 4), Vinemont (No. 5), Cold Springs (No. 6) and Hanceville (No. 7).
West Point has won two straight county crowns.
See below for the full schedule and results from the past week.
Monday, October 4
G1: Holly Pond vs. Vinemont, 4:30 p.m.
G2: Fairview vs. Cold Springs, 5:30 p.m.
G3: West Point vs. Hanceville, 4:30 p.m.
G4: Good Hope vs. Winner Game 1, 5:30 p.m.
G5: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 6:30 p.m.
G6: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 5
G7: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 5, 4 p.m.
G8: Loser Game 4 vs. Winner Game 6, 4 p.m.
G9: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 5 p.m.
G10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m.
G11: Loser Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 6 p.m.
G12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 11, 7 p.m.
G13: (If Necessary), 8 p.m.
Monday, September 27
Cullman def. Haleyville (25-14, 25-12)
Cullman def. Hatton (25-20, 25-13)
Susan Moore def. Hanceville (2-0)
Brindlee Mountain def. Hanceville (2-0)
Brewer def. West Point (3-1)
Tuesday, September 28
Addison def. Hatton (3-0)
Good Hope def. Oneonta (25-21, 25-16)
Hayden def. Good Hope (25-20, 25-23)
Wednesday, September 29
Cold Springs def. Hanceville (2-1)
Holly Pond def. Cold Springs (2-0)
Holly Pond def. Hanceville (2-0)
West Point def. Cold Springs (2-0)
West Point def. Holly Pond (2-1)
West Point def. Hanceville (2-0)
Thursday, September 30
Good Hope def. Vinemont (22-25, 25-21, 15-7)
Good Hope def. St. Bernard (25-9, 25-12)
Vinemont def. St. Bernard (2-1)
