This year’s Cullman County Volleyball Tournament will be contested next week.
The annual double-elimination showdown begins Monday at Good Hope, where seven teams will duke it out for the title and bragging rights.
Good Hope is the No. 1 seed, followed by Holly Pond (No. 2), West Point (No. 3), Fairview (No. 4), Vinemont (No. 5), Cold Springs (No. 6) and Hanceville (No. 7).
The Lady Raiders won the county crown last season, their first since 2015.
See below for the full schedule.
Monday, October 3
G1: Fairview vs. Vinemont, 4:30 p.m.
G2: West Point vs. Cold Springs, 5:30 p.m.
G3: Holly Pond vs. Hanceville, 4:30 p.m.
G4: Good Hope vs. G1 Winner, 5:30 p.m.
G5: G2 Winner vs. G3 Winner, 6:30 p.m.
G6: G2 Loser vs. G3 Loser, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 4
G7: G1 Loser vs. G5 Loser, 4 p.m.
G8: G4 Loser vs. G6 Winner, 4 p.m.
G9: G4 Winner vs. G5 Winner, 5 p.m.
G10: G7 Winner vs. G8 Winner, 5 p.m.
G11: G9 Loser vs. G10 Winner, 6 p.m.
G12: G9 Winner vs. G11 Winner, 7 p.m.
G13: If Necessary, 8 p.m.