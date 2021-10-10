Addison Volleyball
Courtesy

Addison had no equal at Saturday’s Winston County Volleyball Tournament. 

The Class 2A No. 2 Lady Bulldogs eased past Lynn (25-6, 25-9, 25-6) in the semifinals before dispatching 2A No. 8 Winston County (25-17, 25-15, 25-15) in the championship match to claim the title and improve to 39-6 this season.

Gracie Manley earned MVP accolades, while teammates Hadley Butler, Abby Waldrep and Addisyn Smothers joined her on the All-Tournament Team.

Addison’s junior varsity and junior high squads also won their respective county titles on Saturday.

