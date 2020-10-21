Addison is heading back to Birmingham.
Surprise, surprise.
The Class 2A No. 2 Bulldogs eased past No. 5 Lexington (25-11, 25-15, 25-12) at Wednesday’s North Super Regional Tournament in Huntsville to secure their 19th straight state tournament berth before defeating No. 4 Spring Garden (25-22, 25-17, 25-17) in the semifinals and No. 7 Altamont (25-21, 25-23, 25-15) in the championship to earn their eighth regional title in the past nine years.
Addison will play the South’s No. 4 seed in Birmingham next Tuesday at 10 a.m.
The Bulldogs are seeking their seventh state title in eight years and 12th in program history.
Class 6A
Cullman’s season ended following a four-set loss (25-23, 25-13, 27-29, 25-18) to No. 5 Mountain Brook.
