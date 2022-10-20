Addison has no shortage of momentum heading into next week’s state tournament.
The Class 1A No. 1 Bulldogs (43-10) defeated No. 2 Spring Garden (25-13, 25-23, 25-15) in the semifinals and No. 5 Covenant Christian (25-9, 25-10, 25-22) in the championship match to win the North Super Regional in Huntsville on Thursday.
It was Addison’s 10th regional title in the past 11 years.
The Bulldogs will play Brantley or Kingston in Birmingham next Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
Addison is seeking its 14th state title in program history.
Class 2A
Holly Pond defeated Ider (27-25, 25-14, 25-19) in the opening round on Thursday before dropping its next match to Lindsay Lane in four sets to fall one win shy of reaching the state tournament.
Cold Springs also saw its season come to a close following a four-set loss to Fyffe in the opening round.
Class 3A
Vinemont fell to No. 10 Lauderdale County in three sets at Thursday’s North Super Regional.
The Eagles finished their season at 27-15.