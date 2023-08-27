New year, same Addison volleyball program.
The Class 1A No. 1 Bulldogs defeated 2A No. 1 Donoho, Sipsey Valley, Curry, Leeds and Mortimer Jordan to win the gold bracket title at Saturday’s Smith Lake Classic and improve to 7-1 on the season. Addison knocked off Athens and fell to 6A No. 7 Hartselle earlier in the week.
Top performers from the tournament included Hadley Butler (114 assists, 19 digs, 7 kills, 7 aces and 2 blocks), Dacey Baker (43 kills, 15 digs, 7 aces and 2 blocks), Bailee Ory (47 digs and 4 aces), Katie Barrett (28 kills, 11 blocks, 9 aces and 5 digs) and Lauryn Cunningham (22 kills, 17 aces and 7 digs).
In Geraldine, Fairview’s volleyball team won the Bulldog Invitational. Stats and results were unavailable.
Good Hope, meanwhile, is off to a 7-1 start this season following a runner-up showing at its home invitational on Saturday.
The Class 4A No. 8 Lady Raiders have beaten Curry, East Lawrence, Montevallo, Sylvania, Decatur, Coosa Christian and 4A No. 10 Brooks — with their only loss coming to 4A No. 3 Madison County.
Ivey Maddox (19 aces, 74 kills and 60 digs), Campbell Koch (11 aces, 9 kills, 26 digs and 137 assists), Makenzie Cruce (18 aces and 36 digs), Emma Bailey (12 aces and 47 digs), Charly Johnson (9 aces, 22 kills and 13 digs), Jolee McHan (35 kills), Molly Benefield (20 kills) and Carley Adams (6 aces, 8 kills and 34 digs) have provided the top contributions so far.