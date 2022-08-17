Volleyball season gets underway Thursday, and there is no shortage of storylines in The Times’ coverage area.
Addison — fresh off back-to-back Class 2A state titles — returns to 1A this season in search of its ninth state championship in 10 years and 14th in program history.
Good Hope, meanwhile, advanced to the state tournament last year — winning county and area tournament crowns along the way — for the first time since 2009 and is no doubt looking to make it two straight appearances come late October.
Cullman was the only other area program to reach the North Super Regional last season, and the Bearcats — along with a few other local squads — will have a new coach commanding the huddle this fall.
See below for a quick look at each team heading into the 2022 season.
Addison
2021 Record: 48-6
Key Losses: Addisyn Smothers, Bracie Rodgers, Anna Grace Luker
Key Returners: Gracie Manley, Abby Waldrep, Dacey Baker, Hadley Butler, Bailee Ory, Katie Barrett
Class 1A, Area 13: Addison, Decatur Heritage, Meek, St. Bernard
Coach Speak: "This will be my third year as the coach at Addison, and every year gets a little more bittersweet. I've still got a lot of the girls that were on my first team, so they've got a lot of experience and I've loved watching them grow in the game. During the season, we go to tournaments with 5A, 6A and 7A high schools, and we usually meet up with 2A competition at the end of the season. We plan to do the same this year and be fully prepared for any team that comes our way.” — Kaydi Woodard
Cold Springs
2021 Record: 17-24
Key Losses: Ella Stephenson, Heidi Nichols
Key Returners: Alexis Tidwell, Ciara Calvert
Class 2A, Area 12: Cleveland, Cold Springs, Holly Pond, Locust Fork, Southeastern
Coach Speak: “I’m looking forward to the season. I love these girls so much. They really have been putting in a lot of work. They have adjusted very well to me being the new coach and are learning and taking in every word of information I give them. I hope we have a great season.” — Micah Means
Cullman
2021 Record: 30-21
Key Losses: Not Available
Key Returners: Anna Beth Mauldin, Payton Smith
Class 6A, Area 14: Cullman, Decatur, Hartselle
Coach Speak: "I’m very excited to start my first season as a Bearcat. There’s a lot of talent in this group, and they have been working hard all summer. I can’t wait to see what they do this season.” — Katelyn Quigg
Cullman Christian
2021 Record: 6-13
Key Losses: Jayla Cumberland, Jaya Bahadursingh
Key Returners: Not Available
Coach Speak: "We are a very young team with no seniors, only one junior and three 10th-graders. We will rely heavily on seventh- through ninth-graders. We are excited to be joining the AHSAA and to see how well we can compete in the next few years.” — Dana Adams
Fairview
2021 Record: 10-30
Key Losses: Cassidy Hutchison
Key Returners: Kabri Redding, Abby McDonald, Sadie Smith
Class 5A, Area 14: Arab, Fairview, Guntersville, Scottsboro
Coach Speak: “The goal of the program is produce championship volleyball teams whose members are successful students with strong character. Our girls have been working hard in preparation of their upcoming season. I am looking forward to working with and building relationships with these young athletes. I am also very grateful for this opportunity to coach at Fairview High School.” — Katie Ball
Good Hope
2021 Record: 29-14
Key Losses: Kyndall Seal, Ruby Lucas
Key Returners: Bailey Keef, Addie Stripling, Maddie McKenney, Ivey Maddox
Class 4A, Area 12: Good Hope, Hanceville, Oneonta
Coach Speak: “I’m really excited about this season, even more so than years past. Making it to the state tournament last year was an awesome experience and accomplishment for the girls. Now having five seniors on the court, they are determined to make it past the Elite Eight this season. We will take it one game at a time, but this will be a really fun group of talented, experienced athletes to watch. They bring so much energy on the court when they play, and it’s enjoyable to be a part of.” — Natasha Holder
Hanceville
Class 4A, Area 12: Good Hope, Hanceville, Oneonta
*Information for Hanceville was not provided prior to the publication of this article
Holly Pond
2021 Record: 24-14
Key Losses: Kennedy Twilley
Key Returners: Emma Earl, Kamryn Tankersley, Maycie Black
Class 2A, Area 12: Cleveland, Cold Springs, Holly Pond, Locust Fork, Southeastern
Coach Speak: "We’re excited for this year. We have a great group of girls returning. I’m really proud of the hard work these girls have put in and the improvements I have seen in them.” — Adrien Adams
St. Bernard
Class 1A, Area 13: Addison, Decatur Heritage, Meek, St. Bernard
*Information for St. Bernard was not provided prior to the publication of this article
Vinemont
2021 Record: 15-23
Key Losses: Rylie Perkins
Key Returners: Abby Young, Emilie Hoffman, Maggie Burks, Jana Harbison, Brooklyn Knott
Class 3A, Area 12: Danville, J.B. Pennington, Vinemont
Coach Speak: "The girls have been working really hard this summer. They are focused and ready to start playing. Our goal is to make it back to regionals this year after barely missing it last year.” — Lance Lay
West Point
2021 Record: 26-23
Key Losses: Braelee Quinn, Ryleigh Jones
Key Returners: Brooklynn Wells, Liberty Shadix, Laklin Shadix
Class 5A, Area 15: Brewer, Lawrence County, Russellville, West Point
Coach Speak: "As we are quickly approaching our season, I could not be more excited to see what this fall entails. Our volleyball program has an unbelievable amount of potential in its upcoming classes, and I cannot wait to see what these girls accomplish. For them, the sky is the limit.” — Kate Kent