Sunny Snoddy’s sunny disposition was on full display Thursday.
The Addison senior — joined by family, friends, teammates, coaches and administrators in the high school library — signed a volleyball scholarship with Wallace State and is set to become a member of the highly successful ACCC program this fall.
As a senior, Snoddy totaled 426 kills, 122 digs, 58 blocks and 40 aces en route to helping the Lady Bulldogs win their seventh state championship in eight seasons and 12th in program history.
She will be joined at Wallace State by other local standouts, including Daisy Manasco (Fairview), Ashlen Heatherly (Cullman), Kada Milne (Cullman), Lexi Shadix (West Point) and Abi Orton (Good Hope), all of whom signed with the Lady Lions earlier this month.
Player Speak: “I am so, so grateful for the opportunity to play at Wallace. I’ve been dreaming about this since I was in the fourth grade. I’ve dreamed of playing for coach (Randy) Daniel and being a part of his team and being a part of the Wallace State family. God brought me here through thick and thin, and my mom and dad have pushed me so hard to be the best that I can be. Coach Kaydi (Woodard) has also impacted my life so much this year and my senior season. I also want to thank coach Daniel for giving me this opportunity.” — Addison’s Sunny Snoddy
Coach Speak: “I’m very excited for her and this new opportunity to play at a higher level. I think she’s going to make a big impact up there, both on and off the court. She’s a hard-hitter, a great place-server, a great teammate, and a great kid to coach. I think coach Daniel is getting a good one.” — Addison’s Kaydi Woodard
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.