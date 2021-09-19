Addison’s volleyball team put together a productive weekend, securing a 5-1 record and finishing runner-up at the Brooks Invitational.
The Class 2A No. 2 Bulldogs (26-5) bested Lauderdale County, Randolph, Ardmore, 4A No. 8 Brooks and 4A No. 4 Deshler in tournament/pool play en route to the championship match, where they ultimately fell to Loretto, Tenn. in two sets (25-19, 30-28).
Contributors for Addison included Addisyn Smothers (65 kills, 43 digs, two aces); Gracie Manley (32 kills, five blocks, 35 digs, five aces, 141 assists); Abby Waldrep (24 kills, six blocks); Katie Barrett (22 kills, eight blocks, nine digs, seven aces); Dacey Baker (16 kills, one block, 12 digs); Anna Grace Luker (13 kills, three blocks, 19 digs); Hadley Butler (47 digs, 10 aces); Bracie Rodgers (32 digs, four aces); Bailee Ory (22 digs); Molly Gilbreath (15 digs, one ace); Lydia Ergle (two digs, one ace); Olivia Gober (one kill); and Cami Boyd (one dig).
“Our goal for this year is to not only be a successful 2A team, but to be one of the best teams from 1A-7A,”
Addison coach Kaydi Woodard said. “We’ve beaten several highly ranked and very talented teams. I’m extremely proud of these girls. I’m excited to see their hard work pay off as we go into the postseason.”
