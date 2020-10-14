Addison and Fairview won their respective area tournaments this week, while Cullman, Good Hope, Vinemont and West Point also advanced to the sub-regional round.
Cold Springs, Hanceville, Holly Pond and St. Bernard, meanwhile, saw their seasons end with losses.
Sub-regional winners will advance to next week’s North Super Regional Tournament in Huntsville.
See below for complete area tournament capsules:
Class 1A, Area 12 Tournament
St. Bernard defeated Brilliant on Tuesday before suffering a season-ending loss to Meek.
Stats were unavailable.
Class 2A, Area 13 Tournament
Addison beat Cold Springs (25-4, 25-5, 25-14) and Hatton (25-9, 25-4, 25-13) to secure its area tournament crown on Tuesday.
Stats were unavailable.
The Bulldogs advance to the sub-regional round, where they'll host Cleveland on Friday at 2 p.m.
Cold Springs' season, meanwhile, came to an end following the loss to Addison.
Class 3A, Area 13 Tournament
Holly Pond's season came to a close following a five-set loss (3-2) to Brindlee Mountain on Tuesday.
Stats were unavailable.
Class 3A, Area 15 Tournament
Vinemont fell to Danville (3-0) in the championship match on Tuesday.
The Eagles, however, punched their sub-regional ticket with a semifinal win over East Lawrence (3-1).
Stats were unavailable.
Vinemont will travel to Walter Wellborn on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament
Good Hope bested Hanceville (25-7, 25-8, 25-8) in the semifinals on Wednesday before falling to Curry (25-13, 26-24, 25-12) in the title match.
Stats were unavailable.
The Raiders will play Westminster Christian in the sub-regional round on Saturday.
Hanceville’s season ended with the loss to the Raiders.
Class 5A, Area 14 Tournament
Fairview defeated West Point (25-21, 25-19, 25-19) in the championship match on Wednesday.
The Aggies outlasted Guntersville (19-25, 25-20, 25-19, 19-25, 15-5) in the semifinals to advance to the title match and sub-regional round. The Warriors, meanwhile, eliminated Brewer (16-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22) earlier in the day to extend their season.
Stats were unavailable.
Fairview will host Corner on Saturday, while West Point will visit Hayden.
Class 6A, Area 14 Tournament
Cullman came up short in the championship match against Hartselle (3-0) on Tuesday.
The Bearcats, though, defeated Muscle Shoals (3-0) in the semifinals to advance to the sub-regionals.
Stats were unavailable.
Cullman travels to Gardendale on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
