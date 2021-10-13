Addison defeated Hatton on Wednesday to earn the Class 2A, Area 13 Tournament title.
The Class 2A No. 2 Bulldogs (41-6) ended Cold Springs’ season in the semifinals (25-3, 25-4, 25-6) before knocking off the No. 5 Hornets (26-24, 23-25, 25-12, 25-13) in the championship match.
"I'm so proud of this team," Addison coach Kaydi Woodard said. "We've struggled with finishing tournaments all year when we would face a team that could take a set off of us. But tonight, we fought back and took control of the game. That's a goal we've had, and we finally pushed through to accomplish it."
Addison advances to next week’s North Super Regional Tournament in Huntsville.
The Bulldogs will face off against the Area 9 runner-up on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
Area tournaments continue the rest of the week.
Class 1A, Area 12 Tournament
St. Bernard’s season ended following a 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-12 loss to Meek on Tuesday.
Stats were unavailable.
