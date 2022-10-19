Addison is returning to a familiar place.
The Class 1A No. 1 Bulldogs (41-10) downed Ragland (25-4, 25-4, 25-14) and Woodville (25-10, 25-7, 25-7) at Wednesday’s North Super Regional in Huntsville to advance to next week's state tournament for a 21st straight season.
Addison will continue play on Thursday for seeding purposes, beginning with a 2 p.m. clash against the winner of No. 2 Spring Garden and Phillips.
Coach Kaydi Woodard’s program is seeking its 10th regional title in the past 11 years.
“I’m very proud of these girls,” Woodard said. “We’ve worked very hard and played a lot of tough teams to make sure we were prepared for the postseason. I’m excited to see how we match up tomorrow.”
Class 4A
Good Hope fell to No. 4 New Hope (25-12, 25-21, 25-10) at Wednesday’s North Super Regional.
The No. 9 Raiders, who won both county and area tournament titles, finished the season 36-14.
Stats were unavailable.