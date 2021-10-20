It was business as usual for Addison’s volleyball program on Wednesday.
The Class 2A No. 2 Bulldogs (43-6) crushed Altamont (25-11, 25-8, 25-11) and Athens Bible (25-11, 25-4, 25-10) at the North Super Regional Tournament in Huntsville to punch their state tournament ticket for an incredible 20th straight year.
Addison will play for seeding on Thursday, beginning with a 12:45 p.m. matchup versus No. 3 Sand Rock.
The Bulldogs are seeking their ninth regional title in the past 10 years.
“We are so excited to be going back to Birmingham,” Addison coach Kaydi Woodard said. “These girls work hard all year long to get to the end of October, and they’re ready to finish strong.”
Stats were unavailable.
Class 6A
The Bearcats fell to No. 2 Mountain Brook (25-10, 25-21, 25-21) at Wednesday’s North Super Regional.
Cullman, which finished the season 39-22, bested Jasper (25-15, 18-25, 17-25, 25-21, 15-13) in first round.
Stats were unavailable.
