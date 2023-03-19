Track and Field
Metro Creative

This year’s Cullman Classic took place Saturday, with numerous local athletes putting together excellent showings for their respective programs.

Cold Springs’ Ethan Edgeworth (1,600-meter run), Cullman’s Patrick Adcock (discus and shot put), Fairview’s Kabri Redding (discus) and Hanceville’s Zach Campbell (200-meter dash) each took home gold medals in their individual events, while the Black and Gold’s 4x800-meter relay team (Cadan Fales, Andrue Barnett, Brayden White and Lane Hopper) collected a first-place finish as well.

Those area standouts were among the many who medaled at the annual track and field meet, which played host to 40 teams — ranging from Class 1A to Class 7A — and 1,200 athletes inside Oliver Woodard Stadium.

Cold Springs’ boys finished third behind Auburn and James Clemens, while Cullman (fourth) and Hanceville (eighth) also placed inside the top 10. On the girls side, Fairview (fifth) and Good Hope (sixth) produced top-10 efforts.

See below for top performers by school. Only the top eight in each event earned points toward their team’s score.

Varsity Boys

Cold Springs

Ethan Edgeworth, first in 1,600-meter run (4:20.67) and third in 800-meter run

Nic Fallin, second in long jump, second in triple jump and seventh in high jump

Cameron Nunn, third in 110-meter hurdles, third in high jump and third in pole vault

Jayden Allred, fourth in 3,200-meter run

Cody Jewell, eighth in javelin

Justin Caffee, Drew Dykes, Sage Nelson and Josiah Walker, eighth in 4x400-meter relay

Cullman

Patrick Adcock, first in discus (151-11) and first in shot put (48-04)

Cadan Fales, Andrue Barnett, Brayden White and Lane Hopper, first in 4x800-meter relay (8:51.20)

Jameson Inscho, third in triple jump

Owen Heinze, fourth in 200-meter dash and sixth in 400-meter dash

Nate Zills, fourth in high jump

Ryan Skinner, LJ Turner, Troy Mann and Owen Heinze, fourth in 4x100-meter relay

Lane Hopper, fifth in 800-meter run and eighth in 400-meter dash

Kamron Myers, eighth in high jump

Fairview

Alex England, eighth in 800-meter run

Good Hope

Dylan Butts, eighth in 110-meter hurdles

Hank Hudson, eighth in pole vault

Hanceville

Zach Campbell, first in 200-meter dash (23.01) and third in 100-meter dash

Will Calvert, second in high jump

Brosnan Ward, David Springer, Marquies Leeth and Zach Campbell, third in 4x100-meter relay

Eli Akin, fourth in discus

Marquies Leeth, seventh in 100-meter dash

Connor Pitts, eighth in discus

Vinemont

Ayden Thomason, fourth in javelin

West Point

Aiden Dujoud, second in discus

Gabriel Laney, Hayden Jones, Thomas Ferster and Rene Moreno-Tovar, third in 4x800-meter relay

Riley Wayne, sixth in shot put

Varsity Girls

Cold Springs

Ellanora Slusser, third in discus and seventh in shot put

Claire Huffstutler, Paizley Whitlow, Macie Huffstutler and Reagan Parris, fifth in 4x800-meter relay

Kaley Barger, seventh in discus and eighth in javelin

Cullman

Mabry Free, Khloe Nalley, Ann Marie Land and Giselle Gibbs, third in 4x800-meter relay

Mabry Free, eighth in 1,600-meter run

Kentley White, eighth in triple jump

Fairview (fifth)

Kabri Redding, first in discus (110-05)

Allyson Hill, third in 100-meter hurdles, fifth in 300-meter hurdles and fifth in triple jump

Laci Secrets, fourth in shot put

Kailyn Redding, sixth in high jump

Darby Nichols, sixth in triple jump

Good Hope

Cadence Watson, third in high jump, seventh in 100-meter hurdles and seventh in 300-meter hurdles

Bailey Keef, fourth in 200-meter dash and eighth in long jump

Marlee Williams, fourth in javelin

Bailey Tetro, Heather Tetro, Bailey Keef and Alexis Marshall, fourth in 4x400-meter relay

Caitlin Nisley, Aubrey Scott, Katie Parrish and Rudi Derrick, sixth in 4x800-meter relay

Eden Clements, eighth in discus

Zoe Marks, eighth in shot put

Hanceville

Kate Sterling, fourth in discus

St. Bernard

Abbi McBride, fifth in 100-meter hurdles

Ella Davis, Marlee Harshaw, Bruna Parolin and Abbi McBride, eighth in 4x400-meter relay

Tessa Sanders, Madi Kerber, Norah Bissot and Mary Ella Cockerham, eighth in 4x800-meter relay

Vinemont

Gracie Goodwin, fifth in javelin

West Point

Kelsye Will, Maggie Warren, Lilly Patterson and Hannah Smith, seventh in 4x800-meter relay

Friday Night Lights

Holly Pond's track and field team competed in Guntersville’s Friday Night Lights meet last week.

See top-eight performances below.

Varsity Boys

Daniel Figueroa, first in 100-meter ambulatory (16.92), first in 200-meter ambulatory (35.71) and first in shot put ambulatory (17-03)

Emery Barnett, second in 300-meter hurdles and third in 110-meter hurdles

Ethan Fox Westall, fifth in 300-meter hurdles and sixth in 110-meter hurdles

Wyatt Benefield, Kohl Horton, Joshua Putman and Matthew Putman, sixth in 4x800-meter relay

Joshua Putman, eighth in 3,200-meter run

Boston Gibbs, eighth in long jump

Varsity Girls

Abbey Jones, fifth in high jump

Caroline Lamoureux, sixth in 3,200-meter run

Blakely Baggett, Caroline Lamoureux, Phoebe Jones and Cira Thrift, seventh in 4x800-meter relay

Ellie Burks, eighth in high jump

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you