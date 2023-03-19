This year’s Cullman Classic took place Saturday, with numerous local athletes putting together excellent showings for their respective programs.
Cold Springs’ Ethan Edgeworth (1,600-meter run), Cullman’s Patrick Adcock (discus and shot put), Fairview’s Kabri Redding (discus) and Hanceville’s Zach Campbell (200-meter dash) each took home gold medals in their individual events, while the Black and Gold’s 4x800-meter relay team (Cadan Fales, Andrue Barnett, Brayden White and Lane Hopper) collected a first-place finish as well.
Those area standouts were among the many who medaled at the annual track and field meet, which played host to 40 teams — ranging from Class 1A to Class 7A — and 1,200 athletes inside Oliver Woodard Stadium.
Cold Springs’ boys finished third behind Auburn and James Clemens, while Cullman (fourth) and Hanceville (eighth) also placed inside the top 10. On the girls side, Fairview (fifth) and Good Hope (sixth) produced top-10 efforts.
See below for top performers by school. Only the top eight in each event earned points toward their team’s score.
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs
Ethan Edgeworth, first in 1,600-meter run (4:20.67) and third in 800-meter run
Nic Fallin, second in long jump, second in triple jump and seventh in high jump
Cameron Nunn, third in 110-meter hurdles, third in high jump and third in pole vault
Jayden Allred, fourth in 3,200-meter run
Cody Jewell, eighth in javelin
Justin Caffee, Drew Dykes, Sage Nelson and Josiah Walker, eighth in 4x400-meter relay
Cullman
Patrick Adcock, first in discus (151-11) and first in shot put (48-04)
Cadan Fales, Andrue Barnett, Brayden White and Lane Hopper, first in 4x800-meter relay (8:51.20)
Jameson Inscho, third in triple jump
Owen Heinze, fourth in 200-meter dash and sixth in 400-meter dash
Nate Zills, fourth in high jump
Ryan Skinner, LJ Turner, Troy Mann and Owen Heinze, fourth in 4x100-meter relay
Lane Hopper, fifth in 800-meter run and eighth in 400-meter dash
Kamron Myers, eighth in high jump
Fairview
Alex England, eighth in 800-meter run
Good Hope
Dylan Butts, eighth in 110-meter hurdles
Hank Hudson, eighth in pole vault
Hanceville
Zach Campbell, first in 200-meter dash (23.01) and third in 100-meter dash
Will Calvert, second in high jump
Brosnan Ward, David Springer, Marquies Leeth and Zach Campbell, third in 4x100-meter relay
Eli Akin, fourth in discus
Marquies Leeth, seventh in 100-meter dash
Connor Pitts, eighth in discus
Vinemont
Ayden Thomason, fourth in javelin
West Point
Aiden Dujoud, second in discus
Gabriel Laney, Hayden Jones, Thomas Ferster and Rene Moreno-Tovar, third in 4x800-meter relay
Riley Wayne, sixth in shot put
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs
Ellanora Slusser, third in discus and seventh in shot put
Claire Huffstutler, Paizley Whitlow, Macie Huffstutler and Reagan Parris, fifth in 4x800-meter relay
Kaley Barger, seventh in discus and eighth in javelin
Cullman
Mabry Free, Khloe Nalley, Ann Marie Land and Giselle Gibbs, third in 4x800-meter relay
Mabry Free, eighth in 1,600-meter run
Kentley White, eighth in triple jump
Fairview (fifth)
Kabri Redding, first in discus (110-05)
Allyson Hill, third in 100-meter hurdles, fifth in 300-meter hurdles and fifth in triple jump
Laci Secrets, fourth in shot put
Kailyn Redding, sixth in high jump
Darby Nichols, sixth in triple jump
Good Hope
Cadence Watson, third in high jump, seventh in 100-meter hurdles and seventh in 300-meter hurdles
Bailey Keef, fourth in 200-meter dash and eighth in long jump
Marlee Williams, fourth in javelin
Bailey Tetro, Heather Tetro, Bailey Keef and Alexis Marshall, fourth in 4x400-meter relay
Caitlin Nisley, Aubrey Scott, Katie Parrish and Rudi Derrick, sixth in 4x800-meter relay
Eden Clements, eighth in discus
Zoe Marks, eighth in shot put
Hanceville
Kate Sterling, fourth in discus
St. Bernard
Abbi McBride, fifth in 100-meter hurdles
Ella Davis, Marlee Harshaw, Bruna Parolin and Abbi McBride, eighth in 4x400-meter relay
Tessa Sanders, Madi Kerber, Norah Bissot and Mary Ella Cockerham, eighth in 4x800-meter relay
Vinemont
Gracie Goodwin, fifth in javelin
West Point
Kelsye Will, Maggie Warren, Lilly Patterson and Hannah Smith, seventh in 4x800-meter relay
Friday Night Lights
Holly Pond's track and field team competed in Guntersville’s Friday Night Lights meet last week.
See top-eight performances below.
Varsity Boys
Daniel Figueroa, first in 100-meter ambulatory (16.92), first in 200-meter ambulatory (35.71) and first in shot put ambulatory (17-03)
Emery Barnett, second in 300-meter hurdles and third in 110-meter hurdles
Ethan Fox Westall, fifth in 300-meter hurdles and sixth in 110-meter hurdles
Wyatt Benefield, Kohl Horton, Joshua Putman and Matthew Putman, sixth in 4x800-meter relay
Joshua Putman, eighth in 3,200-meter run
Boston Gibbs, eighth in long jump
Varsity Girls
Abbey Jones, fifth in high jump
Caroline Lamoureux, sixth in 3,200-meter run
Blakely Baggett, Caroline Lamoureux, Phoebe Jones and Cira Thrift, seventh in 4x800-meter relay
Ellie Burks, eighth in high jump