Cullman’s Brodie Malcom and Vinemont’s Ethan Lemons each earned gold medals at Saturday’s Cullman Classic.
Malcom garnered a 45-01 in the triple jump, while Lemons breezed to a 9:38.62 in the 3,200-meter run at the annual track and field meet, which played host to 60 schools — ranging from Class 1A to Class 7A — and more than 1,400 athletes this year at Oliver Woodard Stadium.
Cullman’s Nic Glass (triple jump) and Holly Pond’s Camilla Chambers (3,200-meter run) claimed silver medals in their respective events, while Cullman’s Nicholas Wood (3,200-meter run), Isaiah Jones (long jump), and Jaden Kay, Ryan Skinner, Jones and Malcom (4x100-meter relay) finished third in their respective events to take home bronze medals.
Several local athletes also set new personal and/or school records as well.
See below for top 10 performers by school. Only the top eight in each event earn points toward their team’s score.
Cullman
Brodie Malcom — first in triple jump (45-01) and fourth in long jump
Nic Glass — second in triple jump, fourth in pole vault and seventh in 100-meter dash
Nicholas Wood — third in 3,200-meter run
Isaiah Jones — third in long jump
Ryan Skinner, Jaden Kay, Isaiah Jones and Brodie Malcom — third in 4x100-meter relay
Tatum Nixon — fourth in shot put and sixth in discus
Troy Adkison — fourth in 3,200-meter run
Sarah Kate Dockery — fourth in discus
Braxton Williams, Jaden Kay, Banks Baker and Sawyer Trimble — fifth in 4x400-meter relay
Bernarda Tizapa — seventh in 3,200-meter run
Bernarda Tizapa, Tess Heaton, Anna Shirey and Joshlyn Hudson — seventh in 4x800-meter relay
Katelyn Kress — eighth in 100-meter hurdles
Banks Baker — 10th in pole vault
Fairview
Kabri Redding — seventh in discus and eighth in high jump
Peyton Bailey — 10th in 3,200-meter run
Good Hope
Addie Stripling — ninth in javelin
Hanceville
Runners Unknown — eighth in 4x100-meter relay
Runners Unknown — eighth in 4x400-meter relay
Holly Pond
Camilla Chambers — second in 3,200-meter run
Isaac Chambers — 10th in javelin
Vinemont
Ethan Lemons — first in 3,200-meter run (9:38.62) and ninth in 1,600-meter run
Emily Cheatwood — sixth in triple jump and 10th in long jump
Isiah Young — 10th in shot put
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.