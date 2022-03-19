Ethan, Ethan

Vinemont's Ethan Lemons and Cold Springs' Ethan Edgeworth are pictured.

 Courtesy

Cold Springs, Holly Pond and Vinemont participated in Saturday’s Florence Invitational, and each small-school program boasted a handful of individual standouts while mostly duking it out against schools in higher classifications.

Cold Springs’ Ethan Edgeworth and Vinemont’s Ethan Lemons finished 1-2 in the 3,200-meter run and 2-3 in the 1,600-meter run behind Huntsville’s Eric Moore.

See below for top-eight finishers by school.

Cold Springs (Girls)

Runners unknown — third in 4x800-meter relay

Cheyenne Bishop — fourth in 100-meter hurdles and fourth in 300-meter hurdles

Madelyn Pearl — fourth in shot put

Hayla Watson — fifth in 300-meter hurdles

Ellanora Slusser — sixth in shot put

Paizley Whitlow — eighth in 1,600-meter run

Cold Springs (Boys)

Ethan Edgeworth — first in 3,200-meter run (9:19.90 — PR) and second in 1,600-meter run

Landon Bishop — fifth in 100-meter hurdles

Jayden Allred — seventh in 3,200-meter run

Gavin Parris — seventh in shot put and eighth in discus

Zeke White — eighth in shot put

Holly Pond (Boys)

Christopher Putman — sixth in 3,200-meter run

Travis Barnett — eighth in 3,200-meter run

Vinemont (Girls)

Shaylynn Barnett, Ashby Jones, Morgan Flanagan, Carley Stephens — sixth in 4x100-meter relay

Vinemont (Boys)

Ethan Lemons — second in 3,200-meter run and third in 1,600-meter run

Caleb Jones — sixth in 110-meter hurdles

Alex Salazar — sixth in shot put

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you