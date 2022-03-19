Cold Springs, Holly Pond and Vinemont participated in Saturday’s Florence Invitational, and each small-school program boasted a handful of individual standouts while mostly duking it out against schools in higher classifications.
Cold Springs’ Ethan Edgeworth and Vinemont’s Ethan Lemons finished 1-2 in the 3,200-meter run and 2-3 in the 1,600-meter run behind Huntsville’s Eric Moore.
See below for top-eight finishers by school.
Cold Springs (Girls)
Runners unknown — third in 4x800-meter relay
Cheyenne Bishop — fourth in 100-meter hurdles and fourth in 300-meter hurdles
Madelyn Pearl — fourth in shot put
Hayla Watson — fifth in 300-meter hurdles
Ellanora Slusser — sixth in shot put
Paizley Whitlow — eighth in 1,600-meter run
Cold Springs (Boys)
Ethan Edgeworth — first in 3,200-meter run (9:19.90 — PR) and second in 1,600-meter run
Landon Bishop — fifth in 100-meter hurdles
Jayden Allred — seventh in 3,200-meter run
Gavin Parris — seventh in shot put and eighth in discus
Zeke White — eighth in shot put
Holly Pond (Boys)
Christopher Putman — sixth in 3,200-meter run
Travis Barnett — eighth in 3,200-meter run
Vinemont (Girls)
Shaylynn Barnett, Ashby Jones, Morgan Flanagan, Carley Stephens — sixth in 4x100-meter relay
Vinemont (Boys)
Ethan Lemons — second in 3,200-meter run and third in 1,600-meter run
Caleb Jones — sixth in 110-meter hurdles
Alex Salazar — sixth in shot put
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.