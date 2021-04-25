Myriad local track and field standouts garnered coveted spots ahead of this week’s state meets following fantastic showings at their respective sectional competitions over the weekend.
Top-five individuals and top-three relays from each section meeting qualifying standards earned automatic bids, while many local teams notched wild-card representatives as well.
Class 1A-3A squads — Addison, Cold Springs, Holly Pond, St. Bernard and Vinemont — will compete at Cullman this Friday and Saturday, while 4A-7A programs — Cullman, Fairview, Good Hope, Hanceville and West Point — will travel down to Gulf Shores for a three-day event beginning this Thursday.
Vinemont finished second in its sectional, while Cullman’s Brodie Malcom and Fairview’s Peyton Bailey claimed MVP honors in their respective meets.
See below for a breakdown of each school's team result, section champions and state qualifiers.
Class 2A, Section 2
Team: Addison
Result: Fifth
Champions: Sunny Snoddy, javelin (134-10)
Qualifiers: Gracie Manley, discus (second); Sunny Snoddy, shot put (fourth), 100-meter hurdles (fifth) and high jump (fifth); Jasmine Daniel, high jump (fourth)
Class 2A, Section 2
Team: Addison
Result: Sixth
Champions: None
Qualifiers: Eli Howse, Tommy Lee Daniel, Brian Berry and Christian Roberts, 4x100-meter relay (second); Eli Howse, Tommy Lee Daniel, Brian Berry and Christian Roberts, 4x400-meter relay (third); Christian Roberts, 200-meter dash (fourth); Tommy Lee Daniel, 400-meter dash (fourth); Mark Williams, javelin (fifth)
Class 2A, Section 2
Team: Cold Springs
Result: Third
Champions: Ragan Canter, discus (99-03) and shot put (31-03)
Qualifiers: Paizley Whitlow, Claire Huffstutler, Macie Huffstutler and Reagan Parris, 4x800-meter relay (second); Shay Sellers, shot put (second); Reagan Parris, 1,600-meter run (third) and 3,200-meter run (third); Ella Dickerson, 100-meter hurdles (third); Toni West, javelin (third); Madison Bruer, discus (fifth) and javelin (fifth); Ellenora Slussler, shot put (fifth)
Wild Cards: Macie Huffstutler (3,200-meter run); Claire Huffstutler (3,200-meter run); Macie Huffstutler (1,600-meter run); Macie Huffstutler (800-meter run); Paizley Whitlow (800-meter run); Cheyenne Bishop (100-meter hurdles); Reagan Parris (300-meter hurdles); Ella Dickerson (300-meter hurdles); Ella Dickerson (long jump)
Class 2A, Section 2
Team: Cold Springs
Result: Third
Champions: Ethan Edgeworth, 1,600-meter run (4:38.93) and 3,200-meter run (9:42.42); Hunter Calvert, pole vault (11-06)
Qualifiers: Ryan Davis, javelin (second) and pole vault (fourth); Zeke White, discus (second) and shot put (fourth); Cameron Nunn, high jump (second); Landon Bishop, 110-meter hurdles (third); Brody Belcher, Josiah Walker, Jayden Allred and Justin Caffee, 4x800-meter relay (third); Hunter Calvert, 110-meter hurdles (fifth); Jayden Allred, 3,200-meter run (fifth); Slade Johnson, pole vault (fifth)
Wild Cards: Josiah Walker (3,200-meter run); Jayden Allred (1,600-meter run); Brody Belcher (800-meter run); Josiah Walker (110-meter hurdles); Tristen Jewell (discus);, Cameron Nunn (triple jump); Ethan Edgeworth (800-meter run)
Class 2A, Section 4
Team: St. Bernard
Result: Fourth
Champions: Madi Kerber, 3,200-meter run (13:02.23); Abbi McBride, 300-meter hurdles (53.87)
Qualifiers: Madi Kerber, 1,600-meter run (second) and 800-meter run (third); Runners unknown, 4x800-meter relay (second); Claudia Fallin, discus (third); Kathleen George, 300-meter hurdles (fifth)
Class 2A, Section 4
Team: St. Bernard
Result: Fourth
Champions: Runners unknown, 4x800-meter relay (9:24.15); Nikolas Borths, long jump (19-07.5)
Qualifiers: Joseph Arriaga, 800-meter run (second) and 1,600-meter run (second); Nikolas Borths, 300-meter hurdles (second) and triple jump (fourth); Eli Loyd, 800-meter run (fourth); Nic Fallin, high jump (fifth)
Class 3A, Section 3
Team: Holly Pond
Result: Third
Champions: Camilla Chambers, 1,600-meter run (5:32.82) and 3,200-meter run (11:40.89); Camilla Chambers, Caroline Lamoureux, Abigail Whitehead and Presli Carr, 4x400-meter relay (4:44.83)
Qualifiers: Camilla Chambers, 800-meter run (second); Blakely Baggett, 1,600-meter run (fourth) and 3,200-meter run (fourth); Violet Adams, 100-meter hurdles (fifth)
Class 3A, Section 3
Team: Holly Pond
Result: Fifth
Champions: None
Qualifiers: Christopher Putman, 3,200-meter run (third) and 1,600-meter run (fifth); Hunter Farr, 100-meter dash (third) and 200-meter dash (fifth); Emery Barnett, Isaac Chambers, Hunter Farr and Kadin Suryono, 4x100-meter relay (third); Isaac Chambers, javelin (fourth); Levi Boatright, 300-meter hurdles (fifth)
Class 3A, Section 4
Team: Vinemont
Result: Fourth
Champions: Kendall Harbison, 800-meter run (2:42.60), 1,600-meter run (6:09.85) and 3,200-meter run (13:22.44); Emily Cheatwood, triple jump (33-09)
Qualifiers: Emily Cheatwood, long jump (second) and 100-meter hurdles (second); Briana Harshman, discus (fourth); Shaylynn Barnett, 200-meter dash (fourth); Maria Whatley, discus (fifth)
Class 3A, Section 4
Team: Vinemont
Result: Second
Champions: Ethan Lemons, 800-meter run (2:06.27), 1,600-meter run (4:31.51) and 3,200-meter run (9:33.01); Isiah Young, shot put (41-7.75) and discus (112-1)
Qualifiers: Brody Speer, triple jump (second); Logan Ford, triple jump (fourth) and 200-meter dash (fifth); Isiah Young, javelin (fourth)
Class 4A, Section 4
Team: Good Hope
Result: Eighth
Champions: None
Qualifiers: Addie Stripling, Aaliyah Smith, B.B. Phillips and Rudi Derrick, 4x800-meter relay (third); Addie Stripling, javelin (third); Peyton Caudle, high jump (fourth); Bailey Keef, long jump (fifth)
Class 4A, Section 4
Team: Good Hope
Result: 15th
Champions: None
Qualifiers: Lawton Farr, high jump (third); Dylan Butts, 110-meter hurdles (fourth)
Class 4A, Section 4
Team: Hanceville
Result: 12th
Champions: None
Qualifiers: None
Wild Cards: Lasundra Turner (100-meter hurdles)
Class 4A, Section 4
Team: Hanceville
Result: 16th
Champions: None
Qualifiers: None
Wild Cards: Brosnan Ward, Trevor Shadden, Ion Patrum and Ben Johnson (4x100-meter relay)
Class 5A, Section 4
Team: Fairview
Result: Fifth
Champions: Kabri Redding, discus (93-06); Allison Hill, 100-meter hurdles (18.30)
Qualifiers: Allison Hill, 300-meter hurdles (second) and long jump (fifth); Kabri Redding, high jump (third)
Class 5A, Section 4
Team: Fairview
Result: Third
Champions: Peyton Bailey, 1,600-meter run (4:45.32) and 3,200-meter run (10:19.84); Robert Elscott, pole vault (9-00)
Qualifiers: Alex England, 1,600-meter run (second) and 3,200-meter run (fourth); Peyton Bailey, 800-meter run (second); Tyler Simmons, javelin (second); Eli Frost, long jump (third) and 400-meter dash (fourth); Michael Chambers, 110-meter hurdles (third); Jameson Goble, triple jump (third)
Class 5A, Section 4
Team: West Point
Result: 11th
Champions: None
Qualifiers: None
Class 5A, Section 4
Team: West Point
Result: 12th
Champions: None
Qualifiers: Patrick Adcock, discus (third)
Wild Cards: None
Class 6A, Section 4
Team: Cullman
Result: Ninth
Champions: None
Qualifiers: Bernarda Tizapa, Joshlyn Hudson, Anna Shirey and Tess Heaton, 4x800-meter relay (third); Tatum Nixon, discus (fourth); Sarah Kate Dockery, discus (fifth)
Wild Cards: None
Class 6A, Section 4
Team: Cullman
Result: Third
Champions: Brodie Malcom, high jump (6-4) and triple jump (45-3.5)
Qualifiers: Brodie Malcom, long jump (second); Isaiah Jones, triple jump (second); Adam Mangum, Harold Sheffield, Troy Adkison and Nicholas Wood, 4x800-meter relay (second); Ryan Skinner, Brodie Malcom, Jaden Kay and Jamar Kay, 4x100-meter relay (second); Jaden Kay, triple jump (third); Nicholas Wood, 1,600-meter run (fifth) and 3,200-meter run (fifth); Banks Baker, pole vault (fifth); Adam Mangum, 800-meter run (fifth)
Wild Cards: Adam Mangum (1,600-meter run); Troy Adkison (1,600-meter run); Troy Adkison (3,200-meter run); Harold Sheffield (800-meter run); Braxton Williams, Sawyer Trimble, Banks Baker and Jaden Kay (4x400-meter relay)
