Holly Pond’s boys and West Point’s girls both placed second at Saturday’s Falkville Invitational.

The Broncos earned 118 points to finish slightly behind Falkville (120.50), while the Lady Warriors (122) came close to edging out Lawrence County (128.50) for the top spot.

Good Hope and Hanceville also participated in the annual competition.

See below for event winners as well as top-eight performers by school.

Girls

West Point (second) – 122

Camryn Faulkner, Jaelyn Faulkner, Kaylee Faulkner and Hannah Smith, first in 4x100-meter relay (55.65)

Kaylee Faulkner, first in 100-meter dash (13.80), second in long jump and third in 200-meter dash

Baylor Wells, first in triple jump (26-06.25), second in high jump and fourth in 300-meter hurdles

Jaelyn Faulkner, second in 100-meter dash, second in 200-meter dash and second in 100-meter hurdles

Camryn Faulkner, second in 300-meter hurdles and eighth in 100-meter dash

KeLeigh-Rae Kimbril, Hannah Smith, Merissa Wilhite and Kaci Cordes, fourth in 4x400-meter relay

Lilly Patterson, fourth in triple jump, fifth in 800-meter run and eighth in long jump

KeLeigh-Rae Kimbril, Lilly Patterson, Hollie Salter and Kaci Cordes, fifth in 4x800-meter relay

Kaci Cordes, sixth in 3,200-meter run

Jaiden Gann, seventh in 3,200-meter run

Cali Pullium, seventh in long jump

Ashlyn Shedd, seventh in javelin

Holly Pond (third) – 119

Violet Adams, first in 100-meter hurdles (19.93), third in triple jump and seventh in 300-meter hurdles

Tiffany Cofield, first in high jump (4-06) and fourth in javelin

Kalli Ham, second in triple jump

Paige Hudspeth, second in javelin and seventh in shot put

Gracie Armstrong, third in 100-meter hurdles and sixth in long jump

Presli Carr, Sara Beth Jackson, Kalli Ham and Breneth Caccam, third in 4x400-meter relay

Blakely Baggett, Breneth Caccam, Abigail Kusz and Caroline Lamoureux, third in 4x800-meter relay

Jenna Persall, Elizabeth Cofield, Gracie Armstrong and Presli Carr, fourth in 4x100-meter relay

Blakely Baggett, fourth in 800-meter run, fifth in 3,200-meter run and sixth in 1,600-meter run

Caroline Lamoureux, fourth in 1,600-meter run, fourth in 3,200-meter run and eighth in 400-meter dash

Presli Carr, fourth in 200-meter dash

Jenna Persall, fourth in discus

Elizabeth Cofield, fifth in long jump

Good Hope (fifth) – 33

Rudi Derrick, first in 300-meter hurdles (58.69) and second in 400-meter dash

Addie Stripling, first in javelin (101-01)

Zoe Marks, fifth in shot put

Eden Clements, eighth in discus

Hanceville (ninth) – 15

Kate Sterling, third in shot put and seventh in discus

Jessica Marshall, sixth in 100-meter dash and eighth in 200-meter dash

Runners unknown, sixth in 4x100-meter relay

Katelyn Boyd, eighth in 200-meter dash

Boys

Holly Pond (second) – 118

Christopher Putman, first in 1,600-meter run (4:54.01) and first in 3,200-meter run (10:17.80)

Kadin Suryono, first in javelin (123-01), fifth in discus and eighth in long jump

Hunter Farr, second in long jump and fourth in 100-meter dash

Matthew Putman, Joshua Putman, Kohl Horton and Wyatt Benefield, third in 4x800-meter relay

Isaac Chambers, third in high jump, third in long jump and third in javelin

Ethan Westall, third in 300-meter hurdles and sixth in 110-meter hurdles

Boston Gibbs, fourth in triple jump and sixth in javelin

Matthew Putman, fourth in 3,200-meter run

Kohl Horton, fifth in 3,200-meter run, seventh in 1,600-meter run and eighth in 800-meter run

Gunnar McBee, sixth in long jump and seventh in 100-meter dash

Emery Barnett, sixth in triple jump and seventh in 200-meter dash

Joshua Putman, sixth in 3,200-meter run and eighth in 1,600-meter run

Caden Moody, sixth in 300-meter hurdles and eighth in 110-meter hurdles

Gunnar McBee, Kadin Suryono, Isaac Chambers and Hunter Farr, seventh in 4x100-meter relay

Hanceville (third) – 107

Zach Campbell, Ben Johnson, Marquise Leeth and David Springer, first in 4x100-meter relay (46.85)

Runners unknown, first in 4x400-meter relay (4:06.77)

Ben Johnson, first in 200-meter dash (21.53) and first in 400-meter dash (53.83)

Zach Campbell, first in 100-meter dash (11.77) and sixth in 200-meter dash

Marquise Leeth, first in 110-meter hurdles (15.40) and sixth in 100-meter dash

Connor Pitts, first in discus (113-08) and eighth in shot put

Runners unknown, second in 4x800-meter relay

Malachi McDonald, second in 800-meter run

Kelson Moore, third in shot put

Eli Akin, fourth in discus and sixth in shot put

Runners unknown, eighth in 4x100-meter relay

West Point (fourth) – 89

Riley Wayne, first in shot put (37-03) and seventh in javelin

Aiden Dujoud, second in shot put and second in discus

Gabe Laney, third in 800-meter run, third in 1,600-meter run and third in 3,200-meter run

Asa Sutter, Caden Rusk, Pearce Parker and Ollie Howell, third in 4x400-meter relay

Garit Roberson, fourth in 110-meter hurdles and seventh in 300-meter hurdles

Dawson Smith, fourth in 300-meter hurdles and seventh in 110-meter hurdles

Josh Suarez, fifth in shot put

Rene Moreno-Tovar, sixth in 800-meter run, sixth in 1,600-meter run and seventh in 3,200-meter run

Pearce Parker, sixth in high jump and eighth in triple jump

Eli Sims, Joseph Calvo, Ashton Rodgers and Caden Rusk, sixth in 4x100-meter relay

Ashton Thrailkill, seventh in discus

Good Hope (eighth) – 35.5

Dylan Butts, first in 300-meter hurdles (47.86) and third in 110-meter hurdles

Matt Self, second in pole vault and fifth in 400-meter dash

Logan Self, fourth in pole vault

Nathan Biggs, sixth in pole vault

