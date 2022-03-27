Holly Pond’s boys and West Point’s girls both placed second at Saturday’s Falkville Invitational.
The Broncos earned 118 points to finish slightly behind Falkville (120.50), while the Lady Warriors (122) came close to edging out Lawrence County (128.50) for the top spot.
Good Hope and Hanceville also participated in the annual competition.
See below for event winners as well as top-eight performers by school.
Girls
West Point (second) – 122
Camryn Faulkner, Jaelyn Faulkner, Kaylee Faulkner and Hannah Smith, first in 4x100-meter relay (55.65)
Kaylee Faulkner, first in 100-meter dash (13.80), second in long jump and third in 200-meter dash
Baylor Wells, first in triple jump (26-06.25), second in high jump and fourth in 300-meter hurdles
Jaelyn Faulkner, second in 100-meter dash, second in 200-meter dash and second in 100-meter hurdles
Camryn Faulkner, second in 300-meter hurdles and eighth in 100-meter dash
KeLeigh-Rae Kimbril, Hannah Smith, Merissa Wilhite and Kaci Cordes, fourth in 4x400-meter relay
Lilly Patterson, fourth in triple jump, fifth in 800-meter run and eighth in long jump
KeLeigh-Rae Kimbril, Lilly Patterson, Hollie Salter and Kaci Cordes, fifth in 4x800-meter relay
Kaci Cordes, sixth in 3,200-meter run
Jaiden Gann, seventh in 3,200-meter run
Cali Pullium, seventh in long jump
Ashlyn Shedd, seventh in javelin
Holly Pond (third) – 119
Violet Adams, first in 100-meter hurdles (19.93), third in triple jump and seventh in 300-meter hurdles
Tiffany Cofield, first in high jump (4-06) and fourth in javelin
Kalli Ham, second in triple jump
Paige Hudspeth, second in javelin and seventh in shot put
Gracie Armstrong, third in 100-meter hurdles and sixth in long jump
Presli Carr, Sara Beth Jackson, Kalli Ham and Breneth Caccam, third in 4x400-meter relay
Blakely Baggett, Breneth Caccam, Abigail Kusz and Caroline Lamoureux, third in 4x800-meter relay
Jenna Persall, Elizabeth Cofield, Gracie Armstrong and Presli Carr, fourth in 4x100-meter relay
Blakely Baggett, fourth in 800-meter run, fifth in 3,200-meter run and sixth in 1,600-meter run
Caroline Lamoureux, fourth in 1,600-meter run, fourth in 3,200-meter run and eighth in 400-meter dash
Presli Carr, fourth in 200-meter dash
Jenna Persall, fourth in discus
Elizabeth Cofield, fifth in long jump
Good Hope (fifth) – 33
Rudi Derrick, first in 300-meter hurdles (58.69) and second in 400-meter dash
Addie Stripling, first in javelin (101-01)
Zoe Marks, fifth in shot put
Eden Clements, eighth in discus
Hanceville (ninth) – 15
Kate Sterling, third in shot put and seventh in discus
Jessica Marshall, sixth in 100-meter dash and eighth in 200-meter dash
Runners unknown, sixth in 4x100-meter relay
Katelyn Boyd, eighth in 200-meter dash
Boys
Holly Pond (second) – 118
Christopher Putman, first in 1,600-meter run (4:54.01) and first in 3,200-meter run (10:17.80)
Kadin Suryono, first in javelin (123-01), fifth in discus and eighth in long jump
Hunter Farr, second in long jump and fourth in 100-meter dash
Matthew Putman, Joshua Putman, Kohl Horton and Wyatt Benefield, third in 4x800-meter relay
Isaac Chambers, third in high jump, third in long jump and third in javelin
Ethan Westall, third in 300-meter hurdles and sixth in 110-meter hurdles
Boston Gibbs, fourth in triple jump and sixth in javelin
Matthew Putman, fourth in 3,200-meter run
Kohl Horton, fifth in 3,200-meter run, seventh in 1,600-meter run and eighth in 800-meter run
Gunnar McBee, sixth in long jump and seventh in 100-meter dash
Emery Barnett, sixth in triple jump and seventh in 200-meter dash
Joshua Putman, sixth in 3,200-meter run and eighth in 1,600-meter run
Caden Moody, sixth in 300-meter hurdles and eighth in 110-meter hurdles
Gunnar McBee, Kadin Suryono, Isaac Chambers and Hunter Farr, seventh in 4x100-meter relay
Hanceville (third) – 107
Zach Campbell, Ben Johnson, Marquise Leeth and David Springer, first in 4x100-meter relay (46.85)
Runners unknown, first in 4x400-meter relay (4:06.77)
Ben Johnson, first in 200-meter dash (21.53) and first in 400-meter dash (53.83)
Zach Campbell, first in 100-meter dash (11.77) and sixth in 200-meter dash
Marquise Leeth, first in 110-meter hurdles (15.40) and sixth in 100-meter dash
Connor Pitts, first in discus (113-08) and eighth in shot put
Runners unknown, second in 4x800-meter relay
Malachi McDonald, second in 800-meter run
Kelson Moore, third in shot put
Eli Akin, fourth in discus and sixth in shot put
Runners unknown, eighth in 4x100-meter relay
West Point (fourth) – 89
Riley Wayne, first in shot put (37-03) and seventh in javelin
Aiden Dujoud, second in shot put and second in discus
Gabe Laney, third in 800-meter run, third in 1,600-meter run and third in 3,200-meter run
Asa Sutter, Caden Rusk, Pearce Parker and Ollie Howell, third in 4x400-meter relay
Garit Roberson, fourth in 110-meter hurdles and seventh in 300-meter hurdles
Dawson Smith, fourth in 300-meter hurdles and seventh in 110-meter hurdles
Josh Suarez, fifth in shot put
Rene Moreno-Tovar, sixth in 800-meter run, sixth in 1,600-meter run and seventh in 3,200-meter run
Pearce Parker, sixth in high jump and eighth in triple jump
Eli Sims, Joseph Calvo, Ashton Rodgers and Caden Rusk, sixth in 4x100-meter relay
Ashton Thrailkill, seventh in discus
Good Hope (eighth) – 35.5
Dylan Butts, first in 300-meter hurdles (47.86) and third in 110-meter hurdles
Matt Self, second in pole vault and fifth in 400-meter dash
Logan Self, fourth in pole vault
Nathan Biggs, sixth in pole vault
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.