Addison (boys), Cold Springs (boys), Holly Pond (boys) and Cold Springs (girls) won their respective sectional track and field meets over the weekend, while Cullman (boys), Addison (girls), Holly Pond (girls), Vinemont (girls) and Good Hope (girls) all finished runner-up as numerous local athletes qualified for this week’s state competitions.
Top five individuals and top three relays from each section meeting qualifying standards received automatic bids, while many area teams garnered wild-card representation as well.
Class 1A-3A programs — Addison, Cold Springs, Holly Pond, St. Bernard and Vinemont — will compete at Cullman High School on Friday and Saturday, while Class 4A-7A programs — Cullman, Fairview, Good Hope, Hanceville and West Point — will head down to Gulf Shores for a three-day meet beginning on Thursday.
See below for a breakdown of each local school’s team result, section champions, state qualifiers and wild cards. Wild cards are subject to change.
Varsity Boys
Class 1A, Section 3 (Winfield)
Team: Addison
Result: First
Champions: Jacob Hardin, Peyton Holland, Ryan White and Brady Gilbreath, 4x800-meter relay (9:34.14); Jed Wilkins, triple jump (40-3); Bradley Willette, discus (132-1); Briley Holt, Josh Netherton, Jed Wilkins and Brian Berry, 4x100-meter relay (44.14); Jacob McLamb, 110-meter hurdles (17.94); Jordan Hubbert, Jed Wilkins, Brian Berry and Josh Netherton, 4x400-meter relay (3:50.90); Brian Berry, long jump (22-0.25)
Qualifiers: Peyton Holland, 1,600-meter run (third); Jordan Hubbert, 400-meter dash (fourth); Briley Hayes, triple jump (second); Josh Netherton, triple jump (third); Brady Gilbreath, high jump (third); Briley Hayes, triple jump (fourth); Hayden Holland, 110-meter hurdles (fourth); Braden Smith, 110-meter hurdles (fifth); Brian Berry, 100-meter dash (second); Briley Holt, 100-meter dash (third); Jacob McLamb, 300-meter hurdles (third); Peyton Holland, 800-meter run (third); Ryan White, 800-meter run (fourth); Malaki Blakely, javelin (second); Dave Tuggle, javelin (fourth); Bradley Willette, shot put (third); Jed Wilkins, long jump (second)
Wild Cards: N/A
Class 2A, Section 3 (Fort Payne)
Team: Holly Pond
Result: First
Champions: Gunnar McBee, 100-meter dash (11.49); Travis Barnett, 800-meter run (1:58.34); Travis Barnett, 1,600-meter run (4:47.96); Travis Barnett, 3,200-meter run (10:23.40); Emery Barnett, 110-meter hurdles (17.34)
Qualifiers: Gunnar McBee, 200-meter dash (second); Travis Barnett, 400-meter dash (second); Gunnar McBee, 400-meter dash (third); Kohl Horton, 800-meter run (fifth); Joshua Putman, 1,600-meter run (third); Joshua Putman, 3,200-meter run (second); Emery Barnett, 300-meter hurdles (second); Matthew Putman, Joshua Putman, Kohl Horton and Wyatt Benefield, 4x800-meter relay (second); Fox Westall, high jump (fifth); Gunnar McBee, long jump (third); Diego Arreguin, discus (second)
Wild Cards: Matthew Putman, 1,600-meter run; Matthew Putman, 3,200-meter run; Caden Moody, high jump
Class 2A, Section 4 (Winfield)
Team: Cold Springs
Result: First
Champions: Ethan Edgeworth, 1,600-meter run (4:21.18); Justin Caffee, Drew Dykes, Jayden Allred and Ethan Edgeworth, 4x800-meter relay (8:31.59); Nic Fallin, long jump (21-4.25); Ethan Edgeworth, 3,200-meter run (9:12.72); Cameron Nunn, 110-meter hurdles (15.62); Ethan Edgeworth, 800-meter run (1:58.55); Cameron Nunn, pole vault (13-7); Cody Jewell, javelin (141-10)
Qualifiers: Jayden Allred, 1,600-meter run (second); Jayden Allred, 3,200-meter run (second); Sage Nelson, 3,200-meter run (fourth); Cameron Nunn, 300-meter hurdles (third); Drew Dykes, Hank Harrison, Samuel Turner and Justin Caffee, 4x400-meter relay (third); Cameron Nunn, high jump (third); Nic Fallin, high jump (fourth); Nic Fallin, triple jump (third); Bailey Gann, discus (second); Nic Fallin, pole vault (second); Blake Belcher, pole vault (fifth)
Wild Cards: Jayden Allred, 800-meter run; Justin Caffee, 800-meter run; Josh Winfrey (javelin)
Team: St. Bernard
Result: Ninth
Champions: None
Qualifiers: Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga, Parker Guthery, Sean Daly and Cash Daly, 4x800-meter relay (third); Xavier Paulter, discus (third)
Wild Cards: Xavier Paulter, javelin; Cash Daly, 3,200-meter run; Sean Daly, 3,200-meter run
Class 3A, Section 4 (Winfield)
Team: Vinemont
Result: Fourth
Champions: Ethan Lemons, 1,600-meter run (4:19.08); Dawson Wilhite, pole vault (10-6); Ethan Lemons, 3,200-meter run (9:07.29); Ethan Lemons, 800-meter run (1:57.90)
Qualifiers: Brady Johnson, 1,600-meter run (fourth); Tatum Brown, discus (second); Alex Salazar, discus (third); Dalton Thomason, discus (fifth); Ayden Thomason, javelin (second); Dawson Wilhite, javelin (fifth); Alex Salazar, shot put (second); Brady Johnson, 3,200-meter run (fifth); Cheston Wilhite, 110-meter hurdles (fifth)
Wild Cards: Andrew Landreth, 3,200-meter run; Logan Ford, triple jump
Class 4A, Section 4 (Scottsboro)
Team: Good Hope
Result: 10th
Champions: None
Qualifiers: Dylan Butts, 110-meter hurdles (third); Hank Hudson, pole vault (fourth); Colton Lindsey, shot put (fourth)
Wild Cards: Drake Nichols, 800-meter run
Team: Hanceville
Result: Fourth
Champions: Zach Campbell, 100-meter dash (11:13); Zach Campbell, 200-meter dash (22.66); Connor Pitts, David Springer, Marquies Leeth and Zach Campbell, 4x100-meter relay (43.54); Will Calvert, high jump (6-03)
Qualifiers: Marquies Leeth, 100-meter dash (third); Marquies Leeth, 200-meter dash (third); Brosnan Ward, triple jump (fifth); Connor Pitts, discus (fourth); Eli Akin, discus (fifth)
Wild Cards: LJ Smith, discus
Class 5A, Section 4 (Scottsboro)
Team: Fairview
Result: 13th
Champions: None
Qualifiers: Alex England, 1,600-meter run (fourth)
Wild Cards: Alex England, 800-meter run; Jayden Pineda, discus; Alex England, 3,200-meter run
Team: West Point
Result: 10th
Champions: None
Qualifiers: Rene Moreno-Tovar, 3,200-meter run (fourth); Aiden Dujoud, discus (third)
Wild Cards: Rene Moreno-Tovar, 1600-meter run; Gabriel Laney, 800-meter run
Class 6A, Section 4 (Fort Payne)
Team: Cullman
Result: Second
Champions: Andrue Barnett, 3,200-meter run (9:59.79); Nate Zills, high jump (6-04); Patrick Adcock, discus (155-08); Patrick Adcock, shot put (46-07)
Qualifiers: Owen Heinze, 400-meter dash (third); Lane Hopper, 800-meter run (fourth); Lane Hopper, 1,600-meter run (second); Andrue Barnett, 1,600-meter run (third); William Nichols, 3,200-meter run (fourth); Lane Hopper, Cadan Fales, Andrue Barnett and Brayden White, 4x800-meter relay (third); Joshua Ellerbee, triple jump (fifth); Sawyer Trimble, javelin (fourth); Ryan Skinner, javelin (fifth)
Wild Cards: N/A
Varsity Girls
Class 1A, Section 3 (Winfield)
Team: Addison
Result: Second
Champions: Brilyn Dover, Jasmine Daniel, Hadley Butler and Brooklyn McCurley, 4x100-meter relay (54.65); Brooklyn McCurley, 200-meter dash (29.03)
Qualifiers: Charlotte Vayda, 1,600-meter run (second); Ava Bartlett, 400-meter dash (fourth); Jasmine Daniel, high jump (second); Gracie Manley, discus (second); Jasmine Daniel, 100-meter hurdles (second); Katie Barrett, 100-meter hurdles (third); Brooklyn McCurley, 100-meter dash (fifth); Jasmine Daniel, 300-meter hurdles (third); Charlotte Vayda, 800-meter run (fourth); Ava Bartlett, Katie Barrett, Charlotte Vayda and Brooklyn McCurley, 4x400-meter relay (second); Olivia Gober, shot put (fourth); Kendall Wyatt, shot put (fifth); Mattie Johnson, javelin (second); Hadley Butler, triple jump (third); Brilyn Dover, triple jump (fifth)
Wild Cards: N/A
Class 2A, Section 3 (Fort Payne)
Team: Holly Pond
Result: Second
Champions: Presli Carr, high jump (4-06)
Qualifiers: Presli Carr, 200-meter dash (second); Presli Carr, 400-meter dash (third); Mila Edmondson, 1,600-meter run (fourth); Caroline Lamoureux, 1,600-meter run (fifth); Caroline Lamoureux, 3,200-meter run (second); Mila Edmondson, 3,200-meter run (third); Cira Thrift, 100-meter hurdles (fourth); Violet Adams, 100-meter hurdles (fifth); Blakely Baggett, Mila Edmondson, Caroline Lamoureux and Phoebe Jones, 4x800-meter relay (second); Ellie Burks, high jump (fourth); Ellie Burks, triple jump (fifth)
Wild Cards: N/A
Class 2A, Section 4 (Winfield)
Team: Cold Springs
Result: First
Champions: Paizley Whitlow, 1,600-meter run (5:42.47); Claire Huffstutler, Paizley Whitlow, Macie Huffstutler and Reagan Parris, 4x800-meter relay (10:45.69); Paizley Whitlow, 3,200-meter run (12:35.40); Ella Dickerson, 100-meter hurdles (17.97); Claire Huffstutler, Ella Dickerson, Kenady Graves and Macie Huffstutler, 4x400-meter relay (4:36.08); Ryleigh Wright, pole vault (8-6)
Qualifiers: Macie Huffstutler, 1,600-meter run (second); Reagan Parris, 1,600-meter run (third); Ella Dickerson, triple jump (second); Reagan Parris, 3,200-meter run (second); Macie Huffstutler, 3,200-meter run (third); Ella Dickerson, 300-meter hurdles (fourth); Reagan Parris, 800-meter run (second); Paizley Whitlow, 800-meter run (third); Claire Huffstutler, 800-meter run (fifth); Ellanora Slusser, discus (fourth); Ellanora Slusser, shot put (fourth); Erin Bailey, shot put (fifth); Claire Huffstutler, pole vault (third)
Wild Cards: Cheyenne Bishop, 300-meter hurdles; Cheyenne Bishop, 100-meter hurdles; Makenna Taylor, discus; Hollyn Bruer, javelin; Aidan Freeman, javelin; Kaley Barger, javelin
Team: St. Bernard
Result: Ninth
Champions: None
Qualifiers: Madi Kerber, Mary Ella Cockerham, Tessa Sanders and Bruna Parolin, 4x800-meter relay (third); Abbi McBride, triple jump (fourth); Madi Kerber, 3,200-meter run (fifth); Abbi McBride, 100-meter hurdles (fourth); Abbi McBride, 300-meter hurdles (third); Abbi McBride, high jump (fifth)
Wild Cards: Bruna Parolin, 800-meter run; Mary Ella Cockerham, 1,600-meter run; Mary Ella Cockerham, 3,200-meter run
Class 3A, Section 4 (Winfield)
Team: Vinemont
Result: Second
Champions: Whitney Quick, 400-meter dash (1:06.34); Caroline Miller, high jump (4-10)
Qualifiers: Natalie Foell, 400-meter dash (second); Caroline Miller, long jump (second); Gracie Goodwin, shot put (second); Carley Stephens, high jump (third); Reagan Robinson, high jump (fourth); Addison Holcomb, javelin (fourth); Caroline Miller, 200-meter dash (fifth); Natalie Foell, 800-meter run (fifth); Whitney Quick, Reagan Robinson, Presleigh Ming and Natalie Foell, 4x400-meter relay (second); Caroline Miller, triple jump (second); Gracie Goodwin, discus (third)
Wild Cards: N/A
Class 4A, Section 4 (Scottsboro)
Team: Good Hope
Result: Second
Champions: Bailey Keef, 100-meter dash (13.00); Bailey Keef, 200-meter dash (27.07); Cadence Watson, high jump (4-10)
Qualifiers: Bailey Keef, 400-meter dash (second); Bailey Tetro, 400-meter dash (fourth); Rudi Derrick, 800-meter run (second); Rudi Derrick, 1,600-meter run (second); Bonnie Williams, 100-meter hurdles (fifth); Cadence Watson, 300-meter hurdles (third); Rudi Derrick, Bailey Tetro, Heather Tetro and Lexi Marshall, 4x400-meter relay (second); Bailey Keef, long jump (third); Bailey Tetro, long jump (fifth); Macey Denton, javelin (second); Addie Stripling, javelin (third); Zoe Marks, shot put (fourth)
Wild Cards: Lexi Marshall, pole vault; Cadence Watson, pole vault; Marlee Williams, javelin
Team: Hanceville
Result: 11th
Champions: None
Qualifiers: Kate Sterling, discus (third)
Wild Cards: N/A
Class 5A, Section 4 (Scottsboro)
Team: Fairview
Result: Fourth
Champions: Kabri Redding, discus (118-02.50); Laci Segrest, shot put (33-10.50)
Qualifiers: Allyson Hill, 100-meter hurdles (fourth); Kabri Redding, high jump (fourth); Allyson Hill, long jump (fifth); Allyson Hill, triple jump (third); Laci Segrest, discus (fourth); Kabri Redding, shot put (fourth)
Wild Cards: Kailyn Redding, high jump; Allyson Hill, 300-meter hurdles
Team: West Point
Result: Sixth
Champions: None
Qualifiers: Kaylee Faulkner, 100-meter dash (second); Jaelyn Faulkner, 100-meter dash (third); Camryn Faulkner, 100-meter dash (fifth); Jaelyn Faulkner, 200-meter dash (second); Kaylee Faulkner, 200-meter dash (third); Kelsye Will, Camryn Faulkner, Jaelyn Faulkner and Kaylee Faulkner, 4x100-meter relay (second); Brooklynn Wells, triple jump (fifth)
Wild Cards: N/A
Class 6A, Section 4 (Fort Payne)
Team: Cullman
Result: Eighth
Champions: None
Qualifiers: Mabry Free, 1,600-meter run (second); Mabry Free, 3,200-meter run (fourth); Giselle Gibbs, Mabry Free, Ann Marie Land and Khloe Nalley, 4x800-meter relay (third)
Wild Cards: Khloe Nalley, 3,200-meter run; Giselle Gibbs, 800-meter run