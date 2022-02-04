Cold Springs’ Ethan Edgeworth and Vinemont’s Ethan Lemons put on a show at the Birmingham Crossplex on Friday.
Edgeworth sped to first in the 800-meter run (2:01.34) and 3,200-meter run (9:21.66) on Day 1 of the state indoor track and field meet, while Lemons collected the gold in the 1,600-meter run (4:20.99) and silver in the 3,200-meter run (9:25.77). The dynamite duo shattered the Class 1A-3A state record in the 3,200-meter run — previously 9:38.82 — while Lemons also set a new record in the 1,600-meter run — previously 4:30.59.
"I've been blessed by the Lord for allowing me to run for a wonderful program," Edgeworth said. "I want to thank my parents, community, school and coaches for supporting and believing in me. Congratulations to Ethan (Lemons) as well. Our county is blessed with great runners, and he is just one example of that."
Added Lemons: "I'm super humbled to be a part of this indoor season. It has been a great start for me going into this year. Kudos to Ethan (Edgeworth) for having a great 3,200-meter race. I'm thankful for all the support and guidance from Coach (Blaise) Carie, my family, and many, many more people."
Cold Springs' Paizley Whitlow, Reagan Parris, Macie Huttstutler and Claire Huffstutler, meanwhile, won the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:29.32.
That mark set a new school record.
See other top local performers below, and check back for updates.
Cold Springs (Class 1A-3A)
Hunter Calvert — third in pole vault
Jayden Allred — fourth in 3,200-meter run and 10th in 1,600-meter run
Cameron Nunn — fourth in high jump
Reagan Parris — fifth in 800-meter run
Zeke White — sixth in shot put
Gavin Parris — seventh in shot put
Paizley Whitlow — 10th in 800-meter run
Justin Caffee, Josiah Walker, Blake Belcher and Brody Belcher — 10th in 4x800-meter relay
