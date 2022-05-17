Cullman's Banks Baker did work at this year's state decathlon.
The Black and Gold standout collected 5,120 points during the annual two-day event -- which took place at Hoover High School on Monday and Tuesday -- setting a new school record en route to his 14th-place finish in a field of 55 participants.
The decathlon consisted of the 100-meter dash, long jump, shot put, high jump, javelin, pole vault, discus, 1,500-meter run, 110-meter hurdles and 400-meter dash.
Fairview's Eli Frost (17th -- 5,069 points), Cullman's Jamar Kay (21st -- 4,985 points), Cold Springs' Cameron Nunn (27th -- 4,742 points), Cullman's Tripp Gudger (29th -- 4,604 points) and Fairview's Michael Chambers (33rd -- 4,487 points) also competed.
Fairview's Kabri Redding, meanwhile, finished 45th in the heptathlon with 2,433 points.
