Cullman's Banks Baker (right), Jamar Kay (center) and Tripp Gudger (left) are pictured.

Cullman's Banks Baker did work at this year's state decathlon.

The Black and Gold standout collected 5,120 points during the annual two-day event -- which took place at Hoover High School on Monday and Tuesday -- setting a new school record en route to his 14th-place finish in a field of 55 participants.

The decathlon consisted of the 100-meter dash, long jump, shot put, high jump, javelin, pole vault, discus, 1,500-meter run, 110-meter hurdles and 400-meter dash.

Fairview's Eli Frost (17th -- 5,069 points), Cullman's Jamar Kay (21st -- 4,985 points), Cold Springs' Cameron Nunn (27th -- 4,742 points), Cullman's Tripp Gudger (29th -- 4,604 points) and Fairview's Michael Chambers (33rd -- 4,487 points) also competed.

Fairview's Kabri Redding, meanwhile, finished 45th in the heptathlon with 2,433 points.

