Cold Springs’ and Holly Pond’s boys won their respective sectional meets over the weekend, while numerous individuals punched their tickets to this week’s state competitions in Cullman (1A-3A) and Gulf Shores (4A-7A).
Top-five individuals and top-three relays from each section meeting qualifying standards earned automatic bids, while many local teams secured wild-card representation as well.
Class 1A-3A programs — Addison, Cold Springs, Holly Pond, St. Bernard and Vinemont — will compete at Cullman High School this Friday and Saturday, while Class 4A-7A programs — Cullman, Fairview, Good Hope, Hanceville and West Point — will travel to Gulf Shores for a three-day event beginning on Thursday.
See below for a breakdown of each local school’s team result, section champions and state qualifiers.
Boys
Class 2A, Section 2
Team: Addison
Result: Eighth
Champions: None
Qualifiers: Jed Wilkins, triple jump (second); Jacob Hardin, Tommy Lee Daniel, Jed Wilkins and Brian Berry, 4x100-meter relay (third); Jacob McLamb, 300-meter hurdles (fourth); Bradley Willette, discus (fourth); Brian Berry, 100-meter dash (fifth)
Wild Cards: N/A
Class 2A, Section 2
Team: Cold Springs
Result: First
Champions: Ethan Edgeworth, 800-meter run (2:00.43) and 1,600-meter run (4:29.20); Hunter Calvert, pole vault (12-00)
Qualifiers: Cameron Nunn, high jump (second), pole vault (second) and 110-meter hurdles (fifth); Seth Williams, javelin (second); Jayden Allred, 3,200-meter run (third) and 800-meter run (fifth); Justin Caffee, Hank Harrison, Jayden Allred and Ethan Edgeworth, 4x800-meter relay (third); Landon Bishop, 110-meter hurdles (fourth); Zeke White, discus (fifth); Tristen Jewell, javelin (fifth)
Wild Cards: Jayden Allred (1,600-meter run); Josiah Walker (3,200-meter run); Justin Caffee (800-meter run); Hank Harrison, Justin Caffee, Hunter Calvert and Ethan Edgeworth (4x400-meter relay); Gavin Parris (shot put); Cody Bales (high jump)
Class 2A, Section 4
Team: St. Bernard
Result: 11th
Champions: Nic Fallin, triple jump (41-06.50)
Qualifiers: Abel Morris, Parker Guthery, Sean Daly and Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga, 4x800-meter relay (third); Parker Guthery, 1,600-meter run (fifth) and 3,200-meter run (fifth)
Wild Cards: None
Class 3A, Section 3
Team: Holly Pond
Result: First
Champions: Travis Barnett, 1,600-meter run (4:39.38) and 3,200-meter run (9:58.35)
Qualifiers: Travis Barnett, 400-meter dash (second) and 800-meter run (second); Christopher Putman, 1,600-meter run (second) and 3,200-meter run (second); Kadin Suryono, discus (second) and javelin (second); Isaac Chambers, Kadin Suryono, Gunnar McBee and Hunter Farr, 4x100-meter relay (second); Gunnar McBee, 400-meter dash (third); Hunter Farr, long jump (third); Isaac Chambers, long jump (fourth) and javelin (fifth); Christopher Putman, Matthew Putman, Joshua Putman and Kohl Horton, 4x800-meter relay (fourth)
Wild Cards: Hunter Farr (100-meter dash); Joshua Putman (3,200-meter run); Ethan Westall (110-meter hurdles); Emery Barnett (triple jump); Isaac Chambers (discus); Boston Gibbs (javelin)
Class 3A, Section 4
Team: Vinemont
Result: Second
Champions: Ethan Lemons, 800-meter run (2:01.38), 1,600-meter run (4:16.43) and 3,200-meter run (9:18.19); Dawson Wilhite, pole vault (9-00)
Qualifiers: Colby Miller, 400-meter dash (second), long jump (second) and 200-meter dash (fourth); Justin Marotz, 300-meter hurdles (second) and 110-meter hurdles (third); Cheston Wilhite, 110-meter hurdles (second); Colby Miller, Braden Boner, Julius Baker and Ethan Lemons, 4x400-meter relay (second); Dalton Thomason, discus (third); Logan Ford, triple jump (fourth); Dawson Wilhite, triple jump (fifth)
Wild Cards: None
Class 4A, Section 4
Team: Good Hope
Result: 15th
Champions: None
Qualifiers: Matt Self, pole vault (fifth)
Wild Cards: Ryker Gonzales (400-meter dash and javelin); Hank Hudson (pole vault); Matt Self, Logan Self, Fernando Dominguez and Nathaniel Biggs (4x800-meter relay)
Class 4A, Section 4
Team: Hanceville
Result: Fifth
Champions: Zach Campbell, 100-meter dash (11.11); Will Calvert, high jump (6-00)
Qualifiers: Zach Campbell, 200-meter dash (second); Marquies Leeth, David Springer, Zach Campbell and Ben Johnson, 4x100-meter relay (second); Eli Akin, discus (fourth); Ben Johnson, 400-meter dash (fifth); Kelson Moore, shot put (fifth)
Wild Cards: Connor Pitts (discus); JT Davis (high jump)
Class 5A, Section 4
Team: Fairview
Result: Third
Champions: Alex England, 1,600-meter run (4:48.83); Michael Chambers, pole vault (9-06)
Qualifiers: Alex England, 800-meter run (second) and 3,200-meter run (fourth); Eli Frost, high jump (third) and long jump (third); Alex England, Parker Guiterrez, Rodrigo Gomez and Devon McGee, 4x800-meter relay (third); Michael Chambers, 110-meter hurdles (fourth); Rodrigo Gomez, 1,600-meter run (fourth)
Wild Cards: Jameson Goble (triple jump)
Class 5A, Section 4
Team: West Point
Result: 11th
Champions: None
Qualifiers: Gabe Laney, 1,600-meter run (second) and 800-meter run (third); Aiden Dujoud, shot put (third) and discus (fifth); Rene Moreno-Tovar, 3,200-meter run (fifth)
Wild Cards: Gabe Laney (3,200-meter run)
Class 6A, Section 4
Team: Cullman
Result: Sixth
Champions: Patrick Adcock, discus (137-2)
Qualifiers: Nicholas Wood, Charlie Worley, Troy Adkison and Ethan Nix, 4x800-meter relay (second); Evan Richards, shot put (third); Troy Adkison, 800-meter run (fourth), 1,600-meter run (fourth) and 3,200-meter run (fourth); Jamar Kay, long jump (fifth)
Wild Cards: Banks Baker (300-meter hurdles); Dylan Sessions (300-meter hurdles); Nicholas Wood (1,600-meter run); Sawyer Trimble (javelin); Jamar Kay (high jump)
Girls
Class 2A, Section 2
Team: Addison
Result: Fifth
Champions: None
Qualifiers: Gracie Manley, discus (second); Bracie Rodgers, triple jump (second); Olivia Gober, shot put (third); Hadley Butler, Jasmine Daniel, Brooklyn McCurley and Bracie Rodgers, 4x100-meter relay (third)
Wild Cards: N/A
Class 2A, Section 2
Team: Cold Springs
Result: Third
Champions: Ellanora Slusser, discus (91-06)
Qualifiers: Kynzlee Garmon, javelin (second); Madelyn Pearl, shot put (second); Claire Huffstutler, Macie Huffstutler, Reagan Parris and Paizley Whitlow, 4x800-meter relay (second); Kaley Barger, javelin (third) and discus (fourth); Reagan Parris, 3,200-meter run (third) and 800-meter run (fifth); Paizley Whitlow, 1,600-meter run (third) and pole vault (fifth); Claire Huffstutler, Paizley Whitlow, Allison White and Reagan Parris, 4x400-meter relay (third); Ellanora Slusser, shot put (fourth); Hollyn Bruer, javelin (fourth)
Wild Cards: Claire Huffstutler (800-meter run and 3,200-meter run); Macie Huffstutler (3,200-meter run and pole vault)
Class 2A, Section 4
Team: St. Bernard
Result: Third
Champions: Abbi McBride, 300-meter hurdles (52.35) and high jump (4-06)
Qualifiers: Abbi McBride, 100-meter hurdles (second); Claudia Fallin, discus (third) and javelin (fifth); Madi Kerber, 1,600-meter run (fourth) and 3,200-meter run (fourth); Charli Roberson, 300-meter hurdles (fourth)
Wild Cards: Charli Roberson (100-meter hurdles and triple jump); Tessa Sanders (1,600-meter run); Madi Kerber (800-meter run)
Class 3A, Section 3
Team: Holly Pond
Result: Eighth
Champions: None
Qualifiers: Caroline Lamoureux, 1,600-meter run (third) and 3,200-meter run (fourth); Caroline Lamoureux, Blakely Baggett, Abigail Kusz and Breneth Caccam, 4x800-meter relay (third); Blakely Baggett, 1,600-meter run (fifth) and 3,200-meter run (fifth); Presli Carr, 400-meter dash (fifth); Kalli Ham, triple jump (fifth)
Wild Cards: Tiffany Cofield (high jump); Violet Adams (100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and triple jump)
Class 3A, Section 4
Team: Vinemont
Result: Fourth
Champions: Kendall Harbison, 3,200-meter run (13:01.47)
Qualifiers: Kendall Harbison, 800-meter run (second) and 1,600-meter run (second); Abby Kuykendall, Carly Stephens, Morgan Flanagan and Shaylynn Barnett, 4x100-meter relay (third); Gracie Goodwin, discus (fourth)
Wild Cards: None
Class 4A, Section 4
Team: Good Hope
Result: Sixth
Champions: None
Qualifiers: Rudi Derrick, 800-meter run (second); Cadence Watson, high jump (second); Addie Stripling, javelin (second); Bailey Keef, long jump (third), 200-meter dash (fourth) and 100-meter dash (fifth); Zoe Marks, shot put (fourth)
Wild Cards: Katie Parrish, Sammie Johns, Rudi Derrick and Bailey Keef (4x400-meter relay); Peyton Caudle (triple jump); Rudi Derrick (400-meter dash); Cadence Watson (300-meter hurdles)
Class 4A, Section 4
Team: Hanceville
Result: 13th
Champions: None
Qualifiers: None
Wild Cards: Kate Sterling (discus and shot put)
Class 5A, Section 4
Team: Fairview
Result: Fourth
Champions: Kabri Redding, discus (108-10)
Qualifiers: Kabri Redding, high jump (second); Allyson Hill, 100-meter hurdles (third) and 300-meter hurdles (fifth); Darby Nichols, long jump (third) and 200-meter dash (fifth); Sadie Smith, javelin (third); Laci Segrest, shot put (third); Abby McDonald, triple jump (fourth); Kailyn Redding, high jump (fifth)
Wild Cards: Somer Harris, Darby Nichols, Sadie Smith and Jacky Perez (4x400-meter relay); Laci Segrest (discus)
Class 5A, Section 4
Team: West Point
Result: Sixth
Champions: Brooklyn Wells, triple jump (33-01)
Qualifiers: Kaylee Faulkner, 100-meter dash (second); Jaelyn Faulkner, Camryn Faulkner, Hannah Smith and Kaylee Faulkner, 4x100-meter relay (second); Brooklyn Wells, 300-meter hurdles (fourth); Jaelyn Faulkner, 100-meter dash (fifth)
Wild Cards: Baylor Wells (high jump); Jaelyn Faulkner (100-meter hurdles); Lilly Patterson, KeLeigh-Rae Kimbril, Maggie Warren and Hannah Smith (4x800-meter relay)
Class 6A, Section 4
Team: Cullman
Result: Eighth
Champions: None
Qualifiers: Sarah Kate Dockery, discus (second); Tatum Nixon, shot put (second); Grace Thompson, Mabry Free, Bella Caretti and Giselle Gibbs, 4x800-meter relay (fourth)
Wild Cards: Tatum Nixon (discus); Abella Skipper (shot put)
