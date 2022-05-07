Cold Springs’ varsity boys track and field team finished runner-up in Class 2A at this year’s state meet, which concluded Saturday at Cullman High School.
The Eagles secured 64.5 points, falling just short of LaFayette (71.5) for the top spot.
Hunter Calvert earned a goal medal in the pole vault (12-00), while teammates Ethan Edgeworth (800-meter run) and Cameron Nunn (high jump) took home silver in their respective events. Nunn also recorded a third-place showing in the pole vault.
St. Bernard’s Claudia Fallin (106-08 in 2A discus), St. Bernard’s Nic Fallin (41-08.25 in 2A triple jump), and Vinemont’s Ethan Lemons (2:00.25 in 3A 800-meter run and 9:22.62 in 3A 3,200-meter run) notched gold medals as well.
Lemons set a new state record in the 3,200-meter run, breaking his own mark of 9:29.11 from last year.
Cold Springs’ Reagan Parris (2A 3,200-meter run), St. Bernard’s Abbi McBride (2A 300-meter hurdles) and Vinemont’s Colby Miller (3A long jump) took home silver medals Saturday, while Holly Pond’s Travis Barnett (3A 3,200-meter run) collected a bronze medal.
Quotes of Note
"It felt good. Before spring break I got our school record, which is 12-06, and that really boosted my confidence. Then winning sectionals helped, too. Then it was just coming out here and doing what I do. I was able to get 12 again, and that’s what won. It’s very exciting. I’m glad to end my senior year with a win.” — Cold Springs’ Hunter Calvert
"I’m very thankful. It’s an absolute blessing. This is something I’ve been working toward for four years now. To get it on the last throw and solidify first place was really incredible. On my birthday, too. This was a good way to end my senior season.” — St. Bernard’s Claudia Fallin
"Winning today was just crazy. I wasn't really expecting to win the gold. I still can't really believe it happened, but I'm happy I got to share this moment with my big sister at her last high school track meet." -- St. Bernard's Nic Fallin
"I’m really happy that I got 30 points for the team. It can’t get any better than three titles. I’m going to take a couple of days off, but I’ll be back training soon. Next year, I’ll just focus on getting better times and, hopefully, breaking all three state records.” — Vinemont’s Ethan Lemons
"God has truly blessed us with amazing kids, parents, coaches, administration and community. Their love for each other ... I told them after the trophy presentation I would rather get second with these guys than first with anybody else. The adversity they went through this season shows so much about their character and love for each other. They never gave up on each other. They never gave up for what is written across their chest." -- Cold Springs coach Casey Howell
See below for top-eight performers by school.
Boys
Addison
Jacob Hardin, Tommy Lee Daniel, Jed Wilkins and Brian Berry, fourth in 4x100-meter relay
Cold Springs
Hunter Calvert, first in pole vault (12-00)
Ethan Edgeworth, second in 800-meter run
Cameron Nunn, second in high jump
Cameron Nunn, third in pole vault
Cameron Nunn, fourth in 110-meter hurdles
Seth Williams, fourth in javelin
Jayden Allred, fifth in 3,200-meter run
Holly Pond
Travis Barnett, third in 3,200-meter run
Christopher Putman, fifth in 3,200-meter run
Hunter Farr, seventh in long jump
Travis Barnett, eighth in 800-meter run
St. Bernard
Nic Fallin, first in triple jump (41-08.25)
Vinemont
Ethan Lemons, first in 3,200-meter run (9:22.62)
Ethan Lemons, first in 800-meter run (2:00.25)
Colby Miller, second in long jump
Girls
Addison
Gracie Manley, seventh in discus
Cold Springs
Reagan Parris, second in 3,200-meter run
Ellanora Slusser, fourth in discus
Paizley Whitlow, fourth in pole vault
Claire Huffstutler, Paizley Whitlow, Allison White and Reagan Parris, seventh in 4x400-meter relay
Reagan Parris, eighth in 800-meter run
St. Bernard
Claudia Fallin, first in discus (106-08)
Abbi McBride, second in 300-meter hurdles
Abbi McBride, fifth in 100-meter hurdles
Abbi McBride, sixth in high jump
Madi Kerber, seventh in 3,200-meter run
Vinemont
Kendall Harbison, sixth in 3,200-meter run
Class 4A-7A State Track and Field Meet
Cullman’s Tatum Nixon (6A) and Fairview’s Kabri Redding (5A) placed second in the discus, while Good Hope’s Addie Stripling (4A) took third in the javelin during the final day of competition in Gulf Shores.
See below for top-eight performers by school.
Boys
Cullman
Evan Richards, seventh in shot put
Hanceville
Zach Campbell, seventh in 200-meter dash
Girls
Cullman
Tatum Nixon, second in discus
Fairview
Kabri Redding, second in discus
Good Hope
Addie Stripling, third in javelin
Rudi Derrick, fifth in 800-meter run
Katie Parrish, Sammie Johns, Rudi Derrick and Bailey Keef, eighth in 4x400-meter relay
