Cold Springs’ Ethan Edgeworth and Vinemont’s Ethan Lemons dominated their respective 1,600-meter runs during Friday’s Class 1A-3A state track and field meet at Cullman.
Edgeworth collected a time of 4:31.42 to secure the gold in 2A, while Lemons produced a time of 4:15.80 to set a new 3A state record in the event. Both crossed the finish line comfortably ahead of their competition.
"I was happy with a 4:15,” Lemons said. "I was going for a 4:13, because that qualifies you for the New Balance Nationals. But I’m still happy, because it was a really windy day and I gave it my all. You can’t ask for more than that. Hopefully, I can get two more titles (tomorrow)."
Added Edgeworth: "I’m definitely happy, especially with it being windy like this, and the conditions not being the most pleasant. I was happy with the gold medal. I wanted to get the state record — 4:28 — but the wind was blazing. I have to focus on the 800-meter tomorrow."
Cold Springs’ Claire Huffstutler, Macie Huffstutler, Paizley Whitlow and Reagan Parris, meanwhile, teamed up for a second-place finish in the 4x800-meter relay, while Holly Pond’s Travis Barnett (1,600-meter run) and Kadin Suryono (discus) placed third in their respective events.
See below for top-eight performers by school following Day 1 of the small-school meet in Cullman.
Boys
Addison
Jacob Hardin, Tommy Lee Daniel, Jed Wilkins and Brian Berry, sixth in 4x100-meter relay prelims (finals scheduled for Saturday)
Cold Springs
Ethan Edgeworth, first in 1,600-meter run (4:31.42)
Ethan Edgeworth, Justin Caffee, Hank Harrison and Jayden Allred, fourth in 4x800-meter relay
Jayden Allred, sixth in 1,600-meter run
Cameron Nunn, seventh in 110-meter hurdles (finals scheduled for Saturday)
Holly Pond
Travis Barnett, third in 1,600-meter run
Kadin Suryono, third in discus
Christopher Putman, eighth in 1,600-meter run
Isaac Chambers, eighth in discus
Vinemont
Ethan Lemons, first in 1,600-meter run (4:15.80)
Dawson Wilhite, fifth in pole vault
Girls
Addison
Bracie Rodgers, fifth in triple jump
Cold Springs
Claire Huffstutler, Macie Huffstutler, Paizley Whitlow and Reagan Parris, second in 4x800-meter relay
Paizley Whitlow, fifth in 1,600-meter run
Ellanora Slusser, seventh in shot put
Madelyn Pearl, eighth in shot put
St. Bernard
Madi Kerber, sixth in 1,600-meter run
Abbi McBride, seventh in 100-meter hurdles prelims (finals scheduled for Saturday)
Vinemont
Kendall Harbison, seventh in 1,600-meter run
Class 4A-7A State Track and Field Meet
See below for top-eight performers by school following Day 2 of the large-school meet in Gulf Shores. Some events were still in progress by press time.
Boys
Cullman
Troy Adkison, seventh in 3,200-meter run
Fairview
Alex England, eighth in 3,200-meter run
Hanceville
Will Calvert, fifth in high jump
Zach Campbell, eighth in 200-meter dash prelims (finals set for Saturday)
West Point
Rene Moreno-Tovar, sixth in 3,200-meter run
Girls
Cullman
Tatum Nixon, fifth in shot put
