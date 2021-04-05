Nic Glass and Brodie Malcom each secured a pair of gold medals to help Cullman finish second at Saturday’s Scottsboro Invitational.
Glass triumphed in the 100-meter dash and long jump, while Malcom bested the competition in the high jump and triple jump.
The Bearcats finished with 98 points, second to Scottsboro (144).
Tatum Nixon also won two golds (discus and shot put) for the Lady Bearcats.
See below for top-eight performers.
Boys
Nic Glass: first in 100-meter dash (11.35), first in long jump (22-3) and second in triple jump
Brodie Malcom: first in high jump (6-0), first in triple jump (44-3), third in long jump and sixth in 400-meter dash
Runners Unknown: second in 4x800-meter relay
Isaiah Jones: third in triple jump, fourth in 100-meter dash and fifth in long jump
Banks Baker: fifth in 400-meter dash
Tripp Gudger: sixth in triple jump
Jaden Kay: seventh in high jump, seventh in long jump and seventh in triple jump
Ethan Jankens: seventh in 110-meter hurdles
Girls
Tatum Nixon: first in discus (100-2) and first in shot put (33-8.5)
Runners Unknown: second in 4x800-meter relay
Camille Gibbs: eighth in 100-meter hurdles
