Game, set, match.
West Point’s Micah Oldacre signed a tennis scholarship with Wallace State Community College on Friday, and she couldn’t be happier to continue her athletic career with the Lady Lions.
“It's nice. I'm grateful he (Lions coach Tim Garner) offered me a scholarship,” said Oldacre, who was joined in the high school library by family, coaches and school administrators.
Oldacre garnered the scholarship despite not taking up the sport until she was a freshman.
"I remember the first day I went out there to try out," she said. "I kept whacking the ball over the fence. It was terrible. Now, I can put it where I want it."
Oldacre wasn't able to complete her senior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite that, however, she said she was able to stay in shape and keep her game sharp.
“I’ve been coming up to the tennis courts to hit some,” she said.
Oldacre has met — and handled — adversity before.
She was diagnosed with Crohn's disease the summer prior to her junior year, and it took more than a year for it to go into remission.
"It was hard, but I've gotten good control of it now," she said. "And it's made me a lot stronger. It makes it more rewarding."
Oldacre, who had also been awarded a presidential scholarship, eventually plans to transfer to a four-year university and enter the medical field.
Garner, meanwhile, is happy to have her on board.
"I'm very excited to have Micah become a part of the Wallace State family," he said. "She will bring an element of determination that will overflow to the rest of the team. I look forward to seeing her do great things while at Wallace."
